Revolut to suspend trading for UK business customers: report

In the new year, fintech firm Revolut will stop allowing UK trading customers to buy crypto using its platform, according to a report from City AM.

City AM, citing an email seen by the outlet, reported that Revolut’s UK business customers will be able to hold or sell crypto, but they will not be able to buy more.

“Revolut is suspending services to give it more time to adjust to the new requirements set out by the Financial Conduct Authority in October,” City AM said, citing the email. According to the report, retail customers will be unaffected, while business customers will lose the ability to purchase crypto starting January 3.

“These requirements are intended to enhance the customer journey and provide additional protections for new and existing investors of crypto assets,” Revolut said in the email. “As a result, we will need to adjust our current business crypto offering to ensure the new requirements are met.”

Interrupted and limited service

In August, Revolut halted crypto services in the US, with the company saying the country had a challenging regulatory environment.

Like the US, crypto companies continue to try to find the best way to navigate the UK market as the government attempts to balance facilitating innovation with protecting users with new regulations. In November, PayPal UK successfully registered with the FCA so it could offer certain crypto asset activities within the country.

