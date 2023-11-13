Revolut raises fees and expands access to apps from ClassPass to Tinder Gold

Revolut has raised the fees of its Premium plan as some paying members get access to subscriptions to a number of apps, from ClassPass to Tinder.

The financial platform said it is the first time it has changed the prices of some plans since its launch in the UK five years ago.

For customers paying for Revolut Plus, which has additional benefits such as in-app customer support, the price will increase from £2.99 per month to £3.99 per month, or from £29.99 per year to £40 per year.

Those taking a Premium subscription will also see the monthly fee rise by £1 to £7.99, with the Metal plan rising by £2 to £14.99 per month.

Revolut is raising the prices of some of its payment plans (Revolut/PA)

This change means Premium and Metal customers will get subscriptions to several lifestyle apps as part of the fee for the financial app.

For example, a Metal customer can use 10 free credits per month with ClassPass, which would normally cost around £15 a month, as well as a standard subscription to the Financial Times and an account with the Gold tier of dating app Tinder Can access.

Other “partner” apps include Deliveroo, NordVPN, and Headspace.

Revolut said this could lead to savings of up to £1,730 per year for a Metal customer, provided people activate all available subscriptions.

Other ‘partner’ apps include Deliveroo (ALAMY/PA)

The banking firm’s most expensive plan, Ultra, which costs £45 a month and already includes benefits such as access to lifestyle apps as well as unlimited airport lounge access, remains the same price. The standard plan will remain free.

The firm said UK customers will be sent an email informing them that the price of their plan is increasing, and will be given the option to downgrade their plan for free until the date the higher price comes into effect.

Tara Masoodi, general manager of premium products at Revolut, said: “We always listen to our customers and innovate our products to meet their expectations.

“As part of enhancing our payment plans, Ultra customers will also have additional exciting benefits to come.”

Revolut appointed a new boss in the UK last week as the fintech awaits a key decision on its application for a banking license in the region, which it first submitted in January 2021.

Francesca Carlesi has been appointed chief executive of the British arm of Revolut, which has almost eight million customers in the UK and 35 million globally.

