RevoluGroup Canada Inc. announces reforms at AGM

VANCOUVER, BC, December 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RevoluGroup Canada Inc. (TSX-V: Revo,, (Frankfurt: IJA2) (the “Company”) announces that the details of the upcoming Annual General Meeting which were stated in the news release dated November 21, 2023, were incorrect. The AGM is being held on Monday, January 15, 2024 and will not be a virtual meeting.

RevoluGroup Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multi-segment publicly traded Canadian company deploying advanced technologies; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-ups, eGaming, Healthcare Payments, eSports, Invoice Factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems and Fintech App sectors. Click here to read more.

