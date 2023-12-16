Revived 'animal sentiments' in markets could hinder Fed's inflation fight: Nomura

A contrarian view is emerging that challenges investors’ recent optimism over the Federal Reserve’s ability to bring inflation down to 2% without a US recession or a big increase in unemployment.

The idea is that an unexpectedly dovish stance on Wednesday by policymakers, who had planned three quarter-point rate cuts through 2024, could weaken their inflation fight and create a new set of problems. . This is because it is reawakening market-psychology forces known as “animal spirits” – giving investors more confidence and easing financial conditions in a way that keeps inflation under control. It may be difficult to do.

The resurgence of these animal spirits in financial markets is the biggest risk created by the Fed’s policy update this week, as officials attempt to precipitate an economic soft landing by “greenlighting a deep preemptive series of cuts,” a Cross-Charlie McElligott said. Asset strategist from the global equity derivatives desk at Nomura Securities International in New York.

In a note on Thursday, a day after the Fed revealed its updates and projections, McElligott pointed to how financial conditions are easing at a time when the labor market remains historically tight. Additionally, households and corporations are enjoying positive wealth effects as a result of the rising stock market and the interest that can be earned on investments such as cash. The collective effect of all this is that reawakened “animal spirits” could boost consumption and drive up inflation, “risking the need for policy tightening again in the future,” the strategist wrote.

The “Powell preemptive pivot” resembles a “QE/portfolio-rebalancing channel trade” in financial markets, said McElligott, who has been warning about the risks created by animal spirits for months.

For the time being, he said, there is no reason to try to fade the “everything rally” until inflation and economic growth pick up again, for which “Arthur Burns is re-tightening-cycle dedication.” would be required, or “cuts of 300 bps+, and sharper” with cracks in the labor market unless the “hard-landing” scenario succeeds. Arthur Burns was Chairman of the Fed from 1970 to 1978 and Paul Volcker’s predecessor.

McElligott is not alone in expressing concern about the impact of this week’s Fed policy announcement and projections. The investment team at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. in Milwaukee, which looked at $255.7 billion in assets as of September, said it thinks it will be difficult to eliminate inflation completely, and that policymakers may have to cut rates until then. Will be reluctant. Constantly goes back to 2%.

The implication of Northwestern Mutual’s thinking is that an ideal economic landing is highly unlikely and, in that case, some investments such as small- and mid-cap stocks will perform better than others over the next 12 to 18 months. A report was distributed on Friday.

Comments on Friday by New York Fed President John Williams helped lend more credence to doubts about a dovish stance by the central bank, who said officials were not really talking about cutting rates right now.

Williams’ comments helped push the policy-sensitive 2-year yield BX:TMUBMUSD02Y up 5.8 basis points to about 4.46% on Friday. Meanwhile, all three major stock indices DJIA SPX COMP remained mixed. Fed-funds futures traders see a high probability that the Fed will cut rates by five to seven quarterly points next year.

Source: www.marketwatch.com