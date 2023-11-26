Get ready: Spotify Wrapped is just days away.

We get it, your number one artist is probably Taylor Swift, and your top track is probably that song you don’t know the name of that you’ve been playing on repeat since you discovered it on TikTok this summer.

There’s nothing wrong with being a Swiftie. But if you want to add a little variety, there’s good news – you have a week or two to change it up.

Let’s take a look at five podcast episodes – all available on Spotify – from the Blockworks archives so you can show your friends you’ve got range (and a little bit of crypto knowledge):

Blockworks reporter Casey Wagner appears on the Empire Podcast to discuss her time covering the criminal trial of Sam Bankman-Fried in New York. (Yes, your friends will say, “Oh, they like true crime!”)

Sure, the lawsuit came and went. And yes, we all know the consequences. Spoiler alert: SBF is guilty.

But Wagner offers a personal perspective, which is highly unusual for crypto reporting. In an industry where most news gathering is done through computer screens, the trial was an opportunity for color and character where there often is none.

She shares tales of jurors sleeping so much they couldn’t be bothered, Barbara Fried’s typical stony mental state leading to occasional collapses, and stories of painful cross-examinations and frantic binder flipping of the defense.

This interview was released the first week or so of testing. Much of Wagner’s conjecture stands the test of time.

“It feels bad for Sam,” Wagner said.

It’s almost like he has a crystal ball.

Throw some sticks on the fire, and pass the bag of jet-puffed: it’s time to roast. (Your friends will say, “Oh! They love respectful debate!”)

In this episode of Lightspeed, superteam founding member Kash Dhanda and Framework Ventures principal Brandon Potts offer their critiques of the Solana ecosystem – no holds barred.

Dhanda singled out Solana’s civil war – an “annoying and unnecessary” conflict between the ecosystem’s hardcore builder types and the Web3 NFT people.

“These are two groups that don’t talk much, and they don’t really think very well of each other.”

(Solana is not only fighting internally: the monolithic vs. modular blockchain controversy has reared its head again recently.)

Another pet peeve of Dhanda: They may be divided, but the Solana community shares a “culture of entitlement.”

That said, just because you survived a bear market doesn’t mean you deserve a gold medal.

History is doomed to repeat itself.

Historian and The 6ixth Event co-founder Josh Rosenthal said on the Empire Podcast that crypto has found itself in one of those repetitive narratives. (Your friends will say, “Oh! They’re interested in history!”)

When limited liability companies first emerged in the early 1900s, Rosenthal said they were regarded as great evils that would be “the end of economics”, that would “undo the renaissance” and “the spirit of capitalism”. Will destroy.

Lo and behold, LLCs would usher in the American financial system as we know it today.

But the US government’s first reaction to LCC? Ban this.

A similar situation is unfolding now – more than a century later – with crypto.

If you’re interested in financial history, listen to this episode. Even if you’re not interested in financial history, you should listen to this episode.

Forget the next billion users. We need to focus on usability, Jeff Morris Jr. said on the Lightspeed Podcast. (Your friends will say, “Oh! They love smart comments from business executives!”)

“The advantage of Web3 is that everything is very monetizable,” says the former vice president of product and revenue at Tinder. This is one of the reasons why as an investor I really think this space is really interesting.

But before we can bring more people into the fold, he argues that Web3 needs to improve the quality and ease of user experience.

Morris cites Friend.tech as an example. That said, for most crypto-native users, the social media app is quite accessible. But what will users unfamiliar with Web3 say about the app?

“We have a long way to go.”

This will lead to an immediate “Ooh!” They’ve joined the AI ​​debate.

In this episode of Empire, Alex Blania, co-founder of WorldCoin (yes, that WorldCoin) talks about increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence and the problems that arise from such developments.

Read more: WorldCoin can be hacked by cutting off someone’s face and wrapping it around your own face

If computers are getting better and better at behaving like humans, how do we prove that we are humans?

WorldCoin’s proposed solution? Of course, the iris-scanning orb.

