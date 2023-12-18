Reviews of Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' make it Zack Snyder's worst movie since 'Sucker Punch'.

rebel moon Netflix

Now that the review score for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire has strengthened somewhat, with reviews from over 40 critics, we can see how it matches up to his other works. And it’s not…very good.

Over the course of Snyder’s career, while he probably never produced a film that critics loved, he has had several solid offerings. Rebel Moon, at least Part 1 here, doesn’t seem to be among them. Here is the full list:

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire (2023) – 23%

Army of the Dead (2021) – 67%

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) – 72%

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016 – 29%

Man of Steel (2013) – 56%

Sucker Punch (2011) – 22%

Legends of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hool (2010) – 52%

Chowkidar (2009) – 65%

300 (2006) – 61%

Dawn of the Dead (2004) – 76%

So, his highest scoring film was his first, Dawn of the Dead. His DCEU movies have been a wide range, from 29% of BvS to 72% of Justice League (I won’t count Whedon).

But as you can see, with these scores, Rebel Moon: Part One has its second lowest score and just avoids tying with Sucker Punch by 1%. I think these two have more in common than just the score, as they’re both live action blockbusters where Snyder had a wildly original vision to do something outside of his usual adaptations of existing IPs, and it’s… accomplished. Not done. The difference here is that this is a huge tentpole holiday release for Netflix, and there’s arguably more weight put on it as a result.

The audience score for Rebel Moon is currently over 73%, but if there’s a story that you can’t trust the critics, you In fact For this, audience scores cannot be trusted right now, as they can be easily submitted if you have not seen the film. I submitted one that simply said, “Will this let me post it if I haven’t seen the movie?” And this happened. Five stars.

Let us tell you that this does not require a movie ticket or a trip to the theater, anyone with a Netflix subscription will be able to watch it and decide for themselves when it releases on Thursday, December 21. One point of contention appears to be that this is a PG-13 edited version when an R-rated cut exists that is later forcibly aired as a “Snyder Cut” type of thing, although in this case , they could have easily made that cut in the first place.

I’ve always been curious to see how this movie goes, and even I liked Sucker Punch more than most people, but I don’t think it will be what Netflix and many viewers are expecting. Were.

