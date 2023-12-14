Reviewers say this painless, permanent hair removal device is a 'great investment' — and it's on sale

All products and services featured are independently selected by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The first time I got a Brazilian wax, I almost fainted. Well, not really—but it was too tragic for me to ever return. Moreover, the ingrown hairs I discovered later were enough to fill me with extreme regrets. After that experience, I now know why so many people are turning to permanent hair removal devices. Although it may be an investment of time and money, the results will save you in the long run.

There are many consumer-approved permanent hair removal devices, but Rozskino. Comes up on the list. The brand’s Lumi device has shown proven results in preventing body hair growth in the armpits, legs, face and bikini area. You should see changes in as little as three weeks, with full results visible anywhere between 6 to 12 weeks. You will also notice less ingrown hairs during the healing process and once it is complete.

Plus, right now you can pick up any one device for 25 percent off, no code required. This discount will bring the total price down from $229 to $169, which is a huge savings.

Rozskino.

The handheld device IPL targets individual hairs directly at the root via intense pulsed light, which works similarly to laser hair removal (except it’s much better suited for home use.) You can toggle between six different intensity levels depending on the setting. Are dealing with. For more sensitive areas, reduce the intensity level during treatment to avoid irritation or pain.

Lumi has earned a 4.8-star rating and hundreds of written reviews from shoppers who have tried the FDA-approved device themselves.

“Honestly, this is a great investment,” one person wrote. “I’ve only been using Lumi for 5 weeks but I already have spots on my legs where hair has stopped growing. Super easy and quick to use, and it’s so cool that it doesn’t hurt. Definitely recommend!”

“I was a little skeptical about ordering the Lumi, because I’ve had in-office treatments before and I thought to myself, ‘How will this device match up to a professional machine?’ Well, you guys proved me wrong and I’m very happy with my purchase so far! Seeing the difference I’ve made so quickly speaks volumes.”

Avoid the pain and aftercare that comes with waxing by purchasing a Lumi device during the sale.

Source: stylecaster.com