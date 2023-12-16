Review: VTOMAN FlashSpeed ​​1500 Portable Power Station

VTOMAN FlashSpeed ​​1500 Portable Power Station brad moon

Are you shopping for a high-capacity battery power station to keep the lights (and more) on during a blackout? Winter storm season has arrived across much of North America, so it’s a good time to add a portable battery power station to your emergency supplies. There’s another contender in this growing niche that’s worth considering: the VTOMAN FlashSpeed ​​1500. It packs a high capacity 1548Wh battery using LiFePO chemistry, has every output port you could ask for including three AC outlets with 1500W output, has the option to expand with an external battery pack, 10-mAh for safety Features battery management system (BMS), supports solar charging, provides fast charging and can be used as a UPS.

Flashspeed 1500 unboxing and charging

This was my first experience with the VTOMAN brand, but the company has availability in the US, Canada and the EU and an established following with dozens of products including portable power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries and even a wide range of power tools. Have presence.

Fast charging in less than an hour, optional solar charging brad moon

The FlashSpeed ​​1500 is a well-designed portable power station, with an attractive black, gray and yellow-orange color scheme. It has dual integrated handles, along with an optional cart—though at 41.5 pounds it’s not that heavy to lug around without it. It has 12 power outputs and an LED display on the front, vents on the sides, and a handy LED light strip on the back. For the first time – at least in my experience – the top has a built-in storage compartment that’s large enough to stash the power station’s AC charge cable. I wish all portable power stations had this…

I plugged the FlashSpeed ​​1500 into an AC outlet and took advantage of its fast charging. It took just five minutes to add 7% to its charge level. If your electrical outlet can provide the full 1500W maximum input, you can charge this power station from zero to 100% in about an hour. However, fast-charging does come with a slight noise penalty. The cooling fan turned up to about 60dB during the charging process.

Battery safety a priority

Speaking of those cooling fans, now would be a good time to mention security, which is a major selling point of the FlashSpeed ​​1500.

Battery safety is a priority with VTOMAN’s LIFEBMS VTOMAN

Its battery uses LiFePO (lithium ion phosphate) chemistry, which is a plus. LiFePO batteries are known to be more stable than traditional lithium ion batteries, making them less likely to overheat. Although not a safety issue, LiFePO batteries also have a significant advantage in long lifespan. Lithium ion batteries often have a lifespan of 500 charge cycles, but the LiFePO batteries used by VTOMAN are rated for 3100 charge cycles – this will save you money if you use this power station frequently.

Coming back to safety, the VTOMAN FlashSpeed ​​1500 comes equipped with the company’s LIFEBMS battery management system. It features 10 element protections (including over-temperature, over-charge and over-current) to ensure that the power station is always operating within safe parameters.

High capacity and high output

What makes a power station like the VTOMAN FlashSpeed ​​1500 so useful is its combination of capacity and power output.

Small portable power stations are fine for charging devices, running fans, and powering CPAP devices for short periods. However, with a 1548Wh capacity and three AC outlets that can output 1500W continuously (3000W peak power), the FlashSpeed ​​1500 can do a lot more.

That higher capacity means the power lasts longer. The 1500W output is beneficial in several ways. You can charge or power up to 12 devices simultaneously – as long as their combined power draw fits within that limit. You can also use this power station to power appliances that far exceed the maximum output of small portables, such as microwave ovens, toasters, and portable heaters.

VTOMAN FlashSpeed ​​1500 Key Specifications:

1500W 1548Wh LiFePO Battery (3100 cycle life)

Optional expansion battery to increase capacity to 3096Wh

led display

Output: 3 x 110V AC (1500W, 300W peak), 3 x 5V USB Type-A, 1 x 18W USB Type A Quick Charge 3.0, 2 x 100W USB-C PD, 1 x 12V Car output, 1 x 12V DC output

Charge via AC (supports fast-charging), 200W DC, or 400W solar

Vehicle jump-start with UPS (20 ms switchover time) and through-charging, optional jumper cables

Stackable design + integrated storage compartment

Built-in LED light with 5 modes

LIFEBMS system with 10 battery protection functions

15.6 x 10.5 x 11-inches, weighs 41.5 pounds

This includes AC charge cable, car charge cable, USB Type-A and USB-C cable

MSRP $1699

hands on

My standard test for high capacity power stations is to plug the refrigerator into my basement to see how long they can power it. This is a full-size (21 cubic feet) fridge that we purchased before energy efficiency became a priority. So if you’ve bought one in the last decade, you’ll very likely get a better score than I did on this test.

The FlashSpeed ​​1500 kept a full-sized fridge running for 20 hours brad moon

The FlashSpeed ​​1500 kept the refrigerator running for 20 hours, which is a pretty solid performance. It didn’t cause any problems in powering my small kitchen appliances. I also used it with a jigsaw when the electrician cut off the power during a home reno project.

The FlashSpeed ​​1500’s high capacity, high output means it can power almost anything, including electricity , [+] tools and equipment brad moon

Using the optional VTOMAN external battery, you can double the FlashSpeed ​​1500’s capacity to 3096Wh (the company offers additional batteries separately or in a discounted bundle), which will power that fridge for almost two full days.

VTOMAN FlashSpeed ​​1500 Recommendation

Why don’t all portable power stations have a place to hide the cord? brad moon

The VTOMAN FlashSpeed ​​1500 is a great choice if you’re looking for a high-power, high-capacity portable power station for home, emergency or camping use. At $1699, something like this is an investment but with its long-lasting LiFePO batteries you can get a decade of use out of it. It also pays to keep an eye on sales – for example, at the time of publishing, VTOMAN was offering FlashSpeed ​​at less than half price during its Christmas sale.

Disclosure: VTOMAN provided the FlashSpeed ​​1500 for evaluation purposes but had no input into this review.