Review: The Peak Design Aluminum SlimLink Auto Mount is MagSafe-Compatible

If you’ve purchased a new vehicle in the past few years, it undoubtedly came with a built-in touchscreen or some type of display so you can interact with your smartphone for basic functions like navigation. However, many older vehicles lack this feature – and holding a smartphone while driving is classified as distracted driving in many jurisdictions. Where I live in Canada (Ontario) First If you are caught tapping on a smartphone screen while driving, there will be a fine of $615 to $1,000 and your driver’s license suspended for 3 days and three demerit points. However, if your phone is securely mounted on the dashboard, you can legally interact with it.

Obviously, there is a huge market for car dash mounts. Many of these are poor quality cases, made of cheap plastic. They can be wobbly, especially when you try to connect larger phones like Apple’s Plus series models. Many people use clamp-style attachments with springs – these can be difficult to use, the springs can fail over time, and aggressively tight versions can even damage your smartphone case. All that hard plastic can also rattle when you’re driving, which can quickly become annoying.

The Peak Design Car Mount Slimlink offers a very attractive option in a phone accessory. It features a premium, anodized aluminum build, a ballhead that can hold the phone in portrait or landscape mode, premium (and removable) 3M adhesive pads, neodymium mounting magnets and it’s Apple MagSafe compatible.

For a 10-year-old Mazda used primarily as a dog-carrying and work vehicle by a pair of 21-year-olds, each equipped with an iPhone 15 Plus, the Peak Design car mount seemed like the ideal solution. Had been.

Easy installation, but take your time

Peak Design supplies everything you need for installation, including two weatherproof 3M VHB adhesive strips (one is extra), an alcohol wipe, and detailed instructions.

You won’t want to do this a second time, even though the adhesive pad is removable and a spare is included in the box. So planning is important. You’ll need to find a surface on the dashboard that can accommodate both the mount and the smartphone, in a way that the display is in full view of the driver, yet not obstructed by anything important (like buttons or gauges). Every vehicle is different and ours was a bit challenging in this regard. I finally found the spot, but it was a vertical surface. I would have preferred horizontal (less separation stress between base and dashboard), but that’s what I had to work with…

Next, you need to thoroughly clean the surface with the included alcohol wipe and allow the surface time to dry. Finally, you use one of the 3M adhesive pads to attach the car mount to the dashboard, applying pressure for half a minute or so. And then you have to wait a day for that bond to become stronger. Before this, increase the weight of your phone and it may burst.

For best results, take your time during installation and do it correctly.

Looks great, works great, love the MagSafe compatibility

The Peak Design car mount looks very minimalist compared to many others, especially the mount with the articulating arms and phone clamp. It looks premium and the anodized aluminum adds to it. There is no rattling while driving around.

The SlimLink magnetic attachment technology used in the car mount works as advertised. Only one hand is required. iPhones restarted safely without any hassle. They also came off easily, although the magnetic connection was strong enough to keep iPhones (those in MagSafe-compliant cases) secure even over bumps. The ballhead maintains the position of the phone effectively.

Operation was equally smooth with my iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple’s heaviest phone to date…

Don’t have a MagSafe phone? Peak Design sells SlimLink cases with built-in magnet support for iPhones, Pixel phones, and a range of Samsung smartphones. For everything else, you can buy a universal SlimLink adapter that will clip onto any third-party phone case.

The only issue we encountered wasn’t really a problem, but the car mount’s relatively short arm means rotation of the attached phone’s display can be limited. This will of course vary by vehicle and base placement, and in our case it does not affect the ability to see the phone in any way.

Peak Design Auto Mount Recommendation

If your vehicle lacks a built-in display and you need to use your mobile phone for tasks like navigation, a dashboard car mount will make your life much easier and safer.

When it comes to aesthetics and ease of use, few car mounts can match the anodized aluminum with Peak Design Auto Mount’s MagSafe compatibility. It looks nice and doesn’t look like MacGyvered, and the magnetic fastening works brilliantly. At $44.95, it’s also quite reasonably priced. If you want to incorporate wireless charging into the mix, the $79.95 Charging Edition of the Peak Design Car Mount includes a low profile cigarette lighter adapter, USB-C cable, clip, and a wireless charging pad integrated into the mount head.

Disclosure: Peak Design provided a car mount for evaluation purposes but had no input into this review.