Review set to examine impact of AI on porn industry

A government review will examine the harmful effects of pornography and the emerging challenges posed by artificial intelligence.

Baroness Gaby Bertin has been appointed to look at abuse, exploitation and trafficking in pornography and its impact on viewers.

The Pornography Review will examine how viewing impacts users of all ages, including emerging challenges from AI-generated pornography.

Baroness Bertin, vice-chair of the all-parliamentary party group on domestic violence and abuse, will also review current porn regulations and whether law enforcement has the necessary tools to tackle illegal pornographic material.

The review will also draw on expertise from law enforcement, the criminal justice system, external experts and the pornography industry to look at existing regulation and whether existing criminal offenses are adequately enforced offline as well as online.

In October, the government’s Online Safety Act, which forces tech companies to make people safer on the Internet, became law.

Technology Secretary Michelle Donnellan said the new act means Britain will become “the safest place to be online in the world”.

Baroness Bertin has been tasked by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology to consider the links between the pornography industry and the prevalence of human trafficking and exploitation, and users’ attitudes towards women and girls.

It will then make recommendations as to what can be done to tackle this, including improving reporting and detection.

Baroness Bertin said: “The damaging impact that excessive pornography has on society cannot be allowed to continue unchecked.

“We have a duty to our children, and indeed society as a whole, to put the guardrails back in place.

“The past two decades have seen dramatic changes in the way we consume media and interact with online content.

“ Pornography regulation now needs to reflect this change.

“The ease with which people can access harmful and illegal pornography is having a devastating impact on many areas of our lives, but it is particularly harmful and degrading to women and girls.

“A key aspect of the review will be to assess the links between pornography, exploitation and the culture of violence against women and girls.

“I am determined that this review will ensure that the laws and regulations governing the dramatically changed pornography industry are once again fit for purpose.”

The Secretary of State for Innovation, Technology and Science, Michelle Donnellan, said the government has a “relentless focus on safety and education”.

She said: “Baroness Bertin will bring valuable experience to this process, which will examine how exploitation and abuse are tackled in the industry, and the potentially harmful impact of pornography.”

