Review: NASA’s new app that lets you see the ISS with the naked eye

If you know exactly when the ISS will appear in your house, it’s easier to see – that’s why NASA has , [+] Developed a brand new app. getty

Have you ever seen the International Space Station? It revolves around the planet every 90 minutes, but as Earth rotates beneath it, it appears to take a different trajectory.

Cue NASA’s latest app for iOS and Android smartphones and it’s called Spot the Station. It has existed as a website for many years and has guided millions of stargazers wanting to catch a few minutes’ glimpse of the orbiting laboratory the size of an American football field as it speeds 17,000 miles per hour across the night sky. rotates from.

NASA isn’t shutting down that online service, which still allows users to sign up for a daily email that tells you if—and if so, exactly when—the ISS will be visible above your house. . However, ISS-spotting has become a popular feature in many stargazing apps, so it’s no surprise that the space agency has now produced its own.

Time is not an accident. The release of the app comes just a month before the 25th anniversary of the ISS on December 6, 2023.

Using NASA’s New ISS App

This is straightforward. It is built around a page showing a 3-D representation of Earth along the current path of the ISS, with erosion shown around it. It also shows your exact location on Earth. At the top of the screen, there are two boxes, one tells you the date of the next viewing from where you live while the other gives you a countdown of days, hours, minutes and seconds.

The next passage may be just a few minutes away, or it may be more than a month before the next sighting occurs. This is not because the ISS is not passing over your house, but the app simply tells you when the views will be visible.

When to see the ISS above your house

The ISS is usually visible only around sunset and sunrise. This is because what you’re actually seeing is sunlight reflected from the spacecraft’s solar panels, so the Sun needs to be just below the horizon.

Although the app also gives you information about night sightings but these will be very difficult to see. To that end, the app allows you to turn these off, which is a good idea, and set notifications for 10 minutes before sunrise or (more likely) viewing near sunset.

NASA’s new Spot the Station app lets users find the ISS using augmented reality and 3-D maps. NASA

How to Find the ISS Using Augmented Reality

Powered by a built-in compass, the app also has an augmented reality mode that allows you to point your phone at the night sky and see where the ISS will appear and even where it is currently in relation to you. Where is (which may also be below you).

The app also has a tab for the latest NASA news related to the ISS, such as information about new crew movements and spacewalks.

What does the ISS look like from Earth?

The ISS always appears in the west, roughly speaking, crosses the sky and disappears into Earth’s shadow in the east, taking one to six minutes depending on altitude. As it disappears, astronauts will witness one of 16 sunsets seen every 24-hour period.

From about 227 nautical miles/420 kilometers below, the ISS appears as a bright, white, constant light in the night sky – like a moving star. Is it easy to tell the difference between an ISS and an aircraft? Yes, in practice, it’s really that simple. After all, the tail lights of aircraft generally shine, while the glow caused by solar panels on the ISS is a steady light source. As the ISS flies past your house, it may be incredibly bright for a few seconds, but will quickly dim as it moves further east.

“Even after 23 years of continuous human presence on the International Space Station, it’s still incredibly exciting to see the station when you look at the right time,” said Robin Gatens, International Space Station director at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “The orbiting laboratory that continues to provide so many unique, tangible benefits to humanity is really not that far out of reach.”

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.