Huawei Watch Ultimate Gold Edition. ben sin

I’ve been testing Huawei smartwatches for over a decade and a half, and all my reviews say the same things: The hardware is the most premium in the smartphone sector, the battery life is epic, but I’m disappointed by the inability to respond to an incoming text. I send messages directly to the watch the way I can with Apple or Samsung’s wearable offerings.

All of this is still true – and taken to a few more levels with the Huawei Watch Ultimate Gold Edition, which as the name suggests is a gold smartwatch. Its retail price in the UK is £2,699.99, which is equivalent to approximately $3,400. The retail price of this watch in China is 23,392 yuan i.e. about $3,250. Prices in the rest of Europe and Asia lie between the two.

Gold plated huawei watch. ben sin

This makes the Huawei Watch Ultimate Gold Edition the most expensive smartwatch to date, and if you’re just used to mobile industry prices, the price actually shows up on the screen and fetches double the price. However, what I have learned in recent years is that mobile product prices are relatively low compared to other industries. In the luxury watch realm, $3,400 is not unusual.

That’s clearly what Huawei is aiming for with this Ultimate Gold Edition watch – it’s not meant to be a mobile gadget, but a luxury watch. Will consumers accept Huawei products as luxury items? I can’t speak about Europe, but in China, Malaysia, and to a lesser extent Hong Kong, the answer is yes.

Despite the name, the watch is not entirely gold. The main frame is made of nano-crystalline ceramic, and the strap is made of titanium. 18k gold components can be found wrapping around the bezel and coating the rotatable crown.

Huawei Watch Ultimate Gold Edition ben sin

Rotatable crown. ben sin

Huawei says the gold plates are inserted using a diamond cut process, and I have to say here that I’m not familiar with luxury watches, so I don’t know if this manufacturing is beyond the standard. I can say that the bezel feels smooth and seamless, with no edges between where the gold plates meet the ceramic frame.

The watch is a bit heavy, weighing 78 grams and measuring 49.4 mm × 49.4 mm × 13 mm, the butterfly buckle in the strap means that adjusting the strap to different sizes requires removing or adding buckles. Huawei includes three extra buckles, so it should be able to fit the wrists of most adults (Huawei’s website says the watch fits wrist sizes between 140 and 210 mm).

titanium strap ben sin

clasp mechanism ben sin

The watch features a beautiful 1.5-inch LTPO OLEd screen with a refresh rate between 1-60Hz. The ability to reduce the refresh rate helps with battery efficiency, and in fact this watch can last up to 14 days on a single charge, which is impressive considering that smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, and Google last between one and three days at most. Can.

1.5 inch ltpo screen ben sin

Heart rate sensor on the back of the watch. ben sin

On the back of the watch is Huawei’s TruSyn sensor that can detect heart rate and heart rate, as well as check Spo2 levels and conduct an EKG (electrocardiogram).

In China, the watch also supports satellite calls via a two-way Beidou connection, but this feature is apparently not available to users outside the mainland. Huawei didn’t specify the silicon powering the watch, but the UI behaves smoothly.

The UI has a gold theme, which I’m not the biggest fan of. I like my UI colorful. The software is mostly good, with the ability to automatically track running and dozens of exercise modes.

gold theme ui ben sin

The watch’s software is really fast and can also take voice calls with a full set of speakers. Exercise and sleep tracking seemed accurate from casual testing — meaning I didn’t have professional devices to compare, but I used an Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Google Pixel Watch 2 for benchmarking.

The gold watch can also go up to 300 feet (100 meters) underwater, which means Huawei has designed this watch to be a dive watch as well. For this purpose, the software also has a built-in computer that can detect important metrics. I’m not a diver, so I couldn’t test this feature.

youtubeHuawei Gold Watch worth US$3,000! Unboxing and first look

Huawei’s selection of watch faces has improved, with some really useful ones available, including one with six customizable complications. However, as I said earlier, I still can’t respond dynamically to incoming text messages. The best I can do is send back canned responses. For some people this isn’t a big deal, but for me, I really enjoy being able to instantly respond to WhatsApp or WeChat messages right on the wrist.

Huawei Watch Ultimate Gold Edition ben sin

Huawei Watch Gold Edition on a table. ben sin

Ultimately, this gold Huawei watch caters to a specific group of people, of which I am not (the most expensive item I wear on my body is a $220 pair of Nike sneakers).

Although the price of this watch is quite high, I don’t think it will move millions of units, there are definitely collectors and Huawei fans who will be interested in this watch. Huawei watches always feel more premium than the rest – exceptionally so.