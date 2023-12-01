Review: Govi ​​H6008 Smart LED Bulb

Bright enough for porch lighting (but protect it from the weather) brad moon

I’ve been playing with various LED smart lights for over a decade. The first set of home bulb replacements I actually got was a Philips Hue kit I purchased in 2012. It was great – and extremely easy to be able to control the light remotely over the Internet with the iPhone app – but it was expensive. And at that time a Wi-Fi bridge was also required for this. Up until a few weeks ago, I still had one of those Hue bulbs, but last year Philips stopped supporting the Hue Bridge and so the remaining bulb became a simple LED bulb.

Govi H6008 Smart Light Bulbs are available in 2-packs and 4-packs brad moon

I decided it was time to bring color changing ability, programmability, and remote control back to my home lighting, specifically my front porch light. It’s the Christmas holiday season and green lights on the front porch look more festive than white. This time I decided to get some smart bulbs from Govi. I’ve tried several of the company’s smart lighting products before (here’s a review of the smart table lamp) and they worked well. They’re also cheap (I paid $20 for a pair in the Black Friday sale), app-controlled, and require no bridge to Internet access. Here’s what you can expect from the Govi ​​H6008 Smart LED Light Bulb.

very attractive price

About 12 years ago, that Hue kit (three bulbs and a bridge) cost me about $200, with additional bulbs available for $60 each. I purchased a two-pack of Govi ​​H6008 smart light bulbs for $20. Even at the regular price of $30, they are affordable enough to purchase immediately and with the E26 base they will fit any standard light fixture.

Dual wireless connectivity option

Govi offers several different smart bulb options that can be app-controlled over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. H6008 bulb support Both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi (2.4Ghz). Once set up (a very quick and easy process), when I launched the Govi ​​app, the bulbs would connect over Bluetooth if I was physically nearby. If I wasn’t, the app used their Wi-Fi connection to my network to access the bulbs over the Internet. Connectivity was transparent from the user’s perspective, it just worked. No need for any more bridges.

Glow

These bulbs are rated at 800 lumens, which means they give the equivalent brightness of a 60W incandescent bulb (when using 9W of power). Of course as a smart bulb, it can be dimmed for mood lighting.

multicolored but also many white

This RGBWW bulb is capable of 16 million colors as well as a wide range of white colors brad moon

This smart LED bulb has the expected huge range of colors. 16 million to be exact. However, the “WW” part of RGBWW technology refers to two separate white LEDs. This means that the Govi ​​H6008 supports a color temperature of 2700K-6500K, so its whites can be very warm, cool, or anything in between.

external use

There’s a lot of electronics packed into one bulb, so outdoor use requires some care. However, I was looking forward to using it on my front porch. On Amazon, a Govee representative indicated that the H6008 smart light bulbs can be used as long as they are protected by an attached light fixture. I planted a bulb in an enclosed space on my roof porch and so far, it’s been fine. There are no connectivity issues and it survives in sub-zero temperatures.

lots of extras

Celebrate the holiday season with greenery brad moon

The Govi ​​mobile app (Govi Home to be precise) opens up a huge menu of customization, features, and capabilities. The amount of things you can do is almost overwhelming: 30 preset scene modes, DIY mode, Alexa or Google Assistant voice control, timers, music sync, group control of up to 50 bulbs, and much more.

It’s all good, but I’m not doing a lot of sports right now. I set the front porch bulb to green at full brightness. Whenever someone turns that light on using an old school physical light switch, it remembers and stays green. As long as that switch is on (so the bulb has power), I can remotely control the Govee H6008 Smart LED Bulb from anywhere.

Overall, I’d say this is a very smart buy, especially when even at regular price you can buy two of these smart LED bulbs for $30.