Review: Bluetee AC300+B300 Home Battery Backup System

I’ve reviewed several portable battery power stations in recent years as both the capacity and popularity of these emergency power supplies have been increasing. Given the increasing frequency of power cuts due to extreme weather, the interest is understandable. A new tax credit for home battery backup is helping there, too. The latest system I have for evaluation is the BlueTi AC300+B300. It differs from those portable battery power stations because it is modular: two components instead of one unit. It can still do everything a portable power station does (with 3,072Wh capacity and tons of output, including six AC power outlets), but this combo can be expanded in ways that a portable can’t. Can.

In fact, with the right accessories the BlueTea AC300 + B300 can become the heart of a complete home battery backup solution tied into your electrical panel. The MSRP for the base two-component combo is $3,299 but was reduced to $2,599 at the time of publishing.

Bluetee AC300 Key Specifications:

Pure Sine Wave Inverter with 6000W Surge Power

6 x 120V AC outlets + 1 x 120V TT-30 outlet with total 3000W output

1 x 100W USB-C, 2 x 5V USB Type A, 2 x 18W USB Type-A

1 x 12V/30A DC RV Outlet, 1 x 24V/10A Car Outlet

2 x 15W Qi Wireless Charging Pad

AC, solar and car input with maximum 5,400W input

Supports 240V split phase bonding

Multiple UPS Modes

Can connect up to four B300 batteries

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth mobile app control

Built-in LCD touchscreen display

20.5 x 14.1 x 12.5 inches, weight 47.62 pounds

Bluetti B300 Key Specifications:

3,072Wh LiFePO4 battery

3,500+ bicycles with 80% charge

Integrated MPPT Controller, BMS

1 x 100W USB-C output, 1 x 18W USB Type-A output, 1 x 12V/10A car outlet

20.5 x 12.5 x 10.5-inches, weight 79.6 pounds

Expandability is the key to this system

Portable power stations are usually all-in-one units. The battery pack, charge controller, and power output are all in the same box. Which makes sense; It is much less portable if you have to move multiple components.

AC300 is the heart of the system brad moon

While the Blueberry AC300+B300 is technically portable, it’s actually designed to be part of a home battery backup system. The B300 battery has an impressive capacity of 3,072Wh, but it’s pretty heavy. Up to about 80 pounds. This is because it is equipped with a LiFePO4 battery, which is more stable and has a longer life-cycle than Li-ion batteries, but at the cost of extra mass. You won’t want to carry it very far but the extended battery life and protection make its weight worth it.

B300 provides battery power brad moon

AC300 stands for Brain and the part of the system you interact with. It has a full range of power outputs and charging inputs, as well as a touchscreen display and is a system you connect to via a mobile app. However, there is no built-in battery. By itself, the AC300 doesn’t really do anything, which is why Bluetti bundles it with at least one B300 battery.

This heavy duty cable connects AC300 to B300 brad moon

The beauty of this approach is that, free from the mass and space requirements of a built-in battery, the AC300 is able to become a more effective and expandable power station. It has six AC outlets, plus a 30A TT-30 outlet that can output 3,000W in total – with the ability to withstand surges up to 6,000W. This is a power station that can run even the most demanding appliances, including microwave, blender, toaster oven, kettle, and space heater.

It’s also incredibly expandable. For starters, out of the box the AC300 can be connected to four B300 batteries simultaneously. It will provide more than 12,000Wh of power.

The AC300 is equipped with a touchscreen display brad moon

The extensibility doesn’t stop here. Buy an optional 30A charge cable and the AC input can be increased to 3000W for charging. You can also plug in a solar panel and charge not only through solar, but also charge faster by combining AC and solar inputs.

The AC300 supports split phase bonding and with the addition of the optional Bluetooth Fusion Box Pro, you can connect two AC300s in series, each with four B300 batteries, for a total capacity of 24,576Wh. Hire an electrician and spring for a BlueAT smart home panel and you can also connect this system to your home’s electrical panel so that in a power outage you have full battery backup – without the need to plug appliances directly into AC300. Without.

The battery backup system can optionally be connected to the home electrical panel Bluetee

There are a lot of extra features to purchase, but you can develop a system over time, turning the BlueAT AC300+B300 into the foundation of a complete home battery backup system with solar charging.

However, for those who don’t need anything extensive, both also provide a very capable emergency home battery power source in their own right.

refrigerator test

When I evaluate high-capacity power stations, my standby test is to plug in the old refrigerator in my basement. It’s a full-size, 21 cubic foot model that is decades old and not particularly energy efficient. I think this test is more realistic than determining if one of these things can recharge an iPhone 100 times – people aren’t buying a big power station to keep their iPhone running for months.. .

Combo kept my basement fridge running for 31 hours flat nail

The Bluetti AC300 + B300 combo kept the fridge running for an average of 31 hours on a single charge. This is a little lower than I expected – I’ve had 2000Wh power stations that operate in that ballpark – but it’s pretty good. The advantage of the AC300 over those portable power stations is that (assuming you have the budget and the space) you can connect four B300 batteries together with the AC300 and run the fridge for most of a week without recharging. Can keep. ,

Bluetee’s mobile app lets you monitor the system remotely brad moon

Speaking of recharging, plugging the AC into a wall outlet with the B300 fully charges the external battery in less than six hours. The B300 can be charged independently, but to do so you’ll either have to connect it to the optional solar panels (cable included), or pay for the optional AC charger ($149).

Government rebates can offset costs

Home battery backup systems like BlueAT don’t come cheap. However, there is a way to help recoup the investment. US buyers may be eligible to recoup 30% of the cost of home battery backup systems with more than 3 kWh of storage through federal tax credits through 2032. According to BlueTie’s website, that tax credit will reduce the cost of the AC300 + B300 combo by approximately $780 (based on selling price at the time of publication).

recommendation

The Bluetti AC300 + B300 is a great combination that can be powered by conventional batteries , [+] Station functionality for a complete home battery backup solution brad moon

The Bluetti AC300 + B300 combo provides ample battery backup in case of power outage. But it has the potential to expand even further.

If you’re looking for battery power to keep a refrigerator or collection of small appliances running for a day or two in the event of a blackout, I would probably use a portable power station instead. BlueTi has a solid offering in the AC200MAX (reviewed here). That power station is equipped with a 2,048Wh LiFePO4 battery, it is relatively portable and can also be expanded by connecting two B230 or B300 batteries.

However, for those who want a home battery backup with maximum flexibility, maximum output, maximum expandability, and the ability to ultimately build a battery backup system up to 24,576Wh, the BlueATI AC300+B300 is a very capable base. a system.

Disclosure: BlueATI provided the AC300+B300 for evaluation purposes but had no input into this review.