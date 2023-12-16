Review: Aura Walden 15″ Digital Photo Frame

An Aura Walden 15″ Photo Frame John Coetsier

The Aura Walden 15” Digital Frame is the best photo frame I have seen and used. It’s easy to install and use, easy to invite family and friends to add their photos, and easy to enjoy. However, it’s expensive, and – at least right now – almost impossible to obtain.

I’ve tried digital photo frames before. Every so often, I’ve been overwhelmed by the small and easy-to-miss screen, and frustrated by the difficult and unnecessarily annoying task of placing photos on the frame. However, hope springs eternal, and three weeks ago a review edition of Aura Walden arrived on our doorstep. Since then it has become an important part of our family life. I just didn’t know how important it was to bring into our lives all those photos and memories buried in my phone.

Adding photos to Aura Walden is simple and quick John Coetsier

First, the technical details:

Screen: 15″

Resolution: 1600 x 1200, 133 pixels/inch

Matte display with anti-reflective coating

Media: Supports photos and videos

Usage: landscape or vertical

Touch controls for power, photo details, delete photos

app to add photos

Easy way to add photos for friends/family

Price: $250-300 (but seems out of stock at the moment)

I’ve tried three or four digital frames before. In each case the photos didn’t seem large enough to truly appear at room scale, and the software experience in the app was terrible, resulting in frustration and a long time to set-up. For the Aura Walden, it took maybe 10 minutes from unboxing to viewing photos, and a big part of that was me fiddling with the supplied kickstand to stand the frame in landscape mode.

To add photos, you download the app, add it with the number flashing on the screen, and then simply select photos from your phone’s photo library. The app asked for permission to share the screen with my home WiFi, which I gave, and asked if I wanted to text someone to add more photos. I did this and within a short time the pictures of my wife and son also started appearing on the screen.

You can select the time and duration for how long the photos will remain on the screen in the app. We’ve chosen five minutes as a happy medium, but you can turn them off every 15 seconds if you prefer, or drool over them forever over 24 hours.

Depending on whether you set your Aura in landscape or portrait, you may notice some cropping in photos that don’t match its physical orientation. If this is a problem, you can only upload photos that fit your photo frame’s set-up, or theoretically – and my wife suggested this – you could buy two and make sure that You load only landscape on horizontal aura and portrait on vertical.

The tech experience was great, but I wasn’t prepared for what it would be like to see our photos live in our living space. We love to hike, and last year my wife and I went to Zion National Park, which resulted in hundreds of photos of amazing canyons, mountains, valleys, waterfalls. It’s certainly very strange, but seeing these and other wonderful spots in our home was an incredible experience that caught my attention almost every time I passed by, forcing me to stop and or So one would relive that moment or simply use the opportunity to be grateful. ,

The on-device controls are also useful, as not all of the photos my son adds match my wife’s exacting standards. Although she can delete them through the app, the on-device controls are more immediate and useful.

I wanted the ability to display some of our photos over the years. Although I’m not happy with the Frames we tried — one in its box is still in storage somewhere — I’ve considered picking up a Samsung Frame TV as an alternative. However, for our space, it will cost $2,000-3,000 and require some carpentry and/or drywall work to avoid rope hanging from the art.

This is something we can still do. But for now, we are enjoying looking at our photos at home, reminding us of some of the best experiences from the past.

Should you buy one?

We have already purchased a second Aura for our 88 year old mother, which we will fill with photos for her. We’ll also share invitations to add photos to other family members, and if they don’t want to download the Aura app, they can send photos to a dedicated email address for the frame.

That said, it’s not cheap.

There are $99 or cheaper 10-inch frames available on Amazon, and companies like CanUpDog or LivingPie offer 15″ and 16″ frames for as little as $130. The Nexfoto also has a 16.2” screen for around $150, and it has mostly good reviews on Amazon. I haven’t tried these brands, so your mileage may vary, but if Aura seems a little expensive for what you get, you might consider them.

Additionally, finding the 15″ Walden can be challenging: it’s in limited supply at the moment, and it’s definitely not available in Canada at all.

He said, I will buy it. The Aura Walden that I am testing and using is a review copy, which I have to return to the company. However, I would ask if I can easily purchase it instead.