Review: Assembled-in-USA Orbit Basic Turntable from U-Turn Audio

U-Turn Orbit Basic Turntable in Red brad moon

With the never-ending growth in vinyl record sales, turntables remain a hot commodity. One of the major markets is for entry-level turntables, ideal for beginning record collectors, or those who want to move up a bit from something like a suitcase record player. U-Turn Audio’s updated Orbit lineup of turntables offers something for all levels of vinyl enthusiast, and the $249 Orbit Basic is its entry level, an affordable gateway to analog audio.

U-Turn Audio sent me this to try, my first foray into this American audio brand of Kickstarter origin and a mission to offer vinyl fans high quality turntables that give them the money to buy records.

easy setup

One selling point of Orbit Basic is its ease of installation. For those who are new to turntables or moving from an all-in-one record player, the prospect of setting up a turntable can be very intimidating. Installing and aligning the cartridge, balancing the tonearm, setting the counterweight and anti-skate? With this turntable you don’t have to worry about anything.

Out of the box, all you have to do is set the platter on the spindle, loop the belt around the platter and pulley, remove the twist tie securing the tonearm and snap the lid into place on the hinges. Even looping the belt is easier than usual, thanks to a grooved platter that helps keep it in place.

However, three things don’t exactly jive with the ease-of-use message.

Easy setup without the need to balance the tonearm or set tracking force brad moon

First of all, this turntable uses a manual speed change system. Instead of pressing a button to change from 33 rpm to 45 rpm, you have to physically move the belt from one pulley to the other. Not the end of the world – and some very famous turntables use this system – but it can be a pain, especially if you flip back and forth between LPs and singles frequently.

Second, it has no built-in preamplifier. Or should I say, one is available, but it costs extra. Without it, the buyer must have either an external preamplifier (to connect to the AUX input of an audio system or portable speaker), or a receiver/amplifier with a phono input. Chances are that a vinyl novice or someone who has progressed beyond a basic record player will not own any of these…

Third, the cue lever is also an optional, extra cost add-on. If you listen to entire album sides, manually “dropping the needle” and raising it may not be a big concern. However, doing so makes it a little easier to scratch a record or damage the stylus. This is actually the first turntable I’ve ever reviewed that didn’t come with a cue lever as standard equipment.

I should also mention the cover hinges. These are plastic and the cheap flexible type, rather than actual dynamic hinges. I wouldn’t expect them to last long.

Orbit Basic Turntable Key Specifications:

2 speed (manual change), belt-drive turntable

MDF plinth in a choice of 5 powder coat colors and two solid wood finishes (black walnut and white oak)

Audio Technica AT91B Conical Diamond Stylus MM Cartridge

OA3 Magnesium Precision Gimbal Tonearm with Integrated Headshell

preset, adjustable stainless steel counterweight

internal anti skate

mdf platter with grooves

liquid silicone rubber drive belt

low noise ac synchronous motor

Self-lubricating polymer bearings with stainless steel shaft

rubber feet

Hinged, clear plastic cover

Options/upgrades include integrated pre-amplifier, real wood plinth, cue lever, acrylic platter, 45 adapter and ISO-level feet.

3 year limited warranty

MSRP: Starts at $249

How does it feel?

Even the base model of the Orbit Basic includes features that can elevate the sound above many other entry-level turntables.

Orbit Basic’s Audio-Technica AT91B Cartridge brad moon

The plate is powder coated mdf. It’s not as good as the more expensive acrylic, but MDF is still a denser and heavier material; This will do a far better job at reducing vibration and helping maintain speed stability than the thin stamped steel or even plastic platters commonly found on lower priced turntables and record players (both of which will help your record Will give better sound).

Orbit’s OA3 (Orbit Arm 3) is a one-piece arm tube, molded from magnesium to reduce vibration. While many basic systems rely on no-name cartridges, the Orbit 3’s pre-mounted cartridge is an Audio Technica AT91B. One of Audio Technica’s most affordable cartridges, the AT91B is known for its channel separation and balanced output. You can easily upgrade the sound by popping on a higher-end stylus without even replacing the cartridge. The plinth is stylishly thin, but made of MDF rather than plastic. Once again the use of heavier, denser materials is beneficial with less resonance. The feet are rubber (many are plastic), which adds a layer of protection against environmental vibrations picked up by the stylus.

How do records sound when played on an Orbit Basic? While the turntable itself is a big part of the sound equation, the other part is the system through which it is played. My review unit was equipped with an integrated preamplifier and I had a set of U-Turn’s ETHOS powered speakers to plug in.

The sound this setup produced while spinning a record was quite pleasant. A conical stylus like the AT91B has a rounded tip, so it can’t get into the fine grooves that an elliptical stylus can – it goes higher into the groove. Its disadvantage is less high-frequency detail, but it also has real advantages, namely less noise from dust and micro scratches on the record. Although clearly lacking in detail compared to the reference turntable in my office (equipped with the much more expensive Ortofon 2M Blue cartridge), the sound was still bright with a strong bass presence. With the vinyl used, the Orbit Basic’s setup actually sounded better in many cases, producing much less static and pop for a cartridge that is more forgiving with less than perfect vinyl.

Step up to an Orbit Basic turntable connected to some sort of stereo output and you’re going to enjoy a serious audio upgrade compared to a basic record player or all-in-one system. Your vinyl will sound as it should.

Pair it with U-Turn’s Ethos powered speakers for a compact system

The Orbit Basic turntable paired with U-Turn Audio’s Ethos powered speakers brad moon

This type of turntable is ideal for pairing with a pair of powered speakers for a compact, economical and easy to install audio system that makes the most of the records being played with true stereo sound. U-Turn Audio has an option worth considering in the Ethos powered speakers, which I used while testing the Orbit Basic turntable. Look for a standalone review of these speakers (which also support Bluetooth streaming) in an upcoming post.

recommendation

At $249, the Orbit Basic is a very compelling entry-level turntable – at least at first glance. It has an attractive design, nice paint job, a good cartridge, some premium components and can be said to be designed and assembled in the USA. However, that $249 price point leaves out two features that many buyers for entry-level turntables are looking for: a cue lever and an integrated preamplifier. Add them up and the price is now $379. If you have a 45 in your collection, a 45 adapter brings that to $391.

The U-Turn Orbit Basic Turntable offers a minimalist profile brad moon

So the point here is this: $249 is a good price for a quality entry-level turntable. However, approaching $400 (to include optional features that are standard on most competitors) means the Orbit Basic is now going head-to-head mid level Offerings that come equipped with upgrades like better cartridges and acrylic platters. Orbit does offer an upgrade to the $399 Orbit Plus (featuring an Ortofon OM5e cartridge with an elliptical diamond stylus and an acrylic platter), but once again, the preamplifier and cue lever both cost extra…

Bottom-line? If you’re shopping for a true entry level turntable and don’t care about pre-amps, cue levers, or manual speed changes, the Orbit Basic is worth considering. This is a quality product that is well made, looks good and feels good. This will do the job very well. However, if you want features that cost extra over the Orbit Basic, you should also look at mid-range turntables from brands like Fluence and Pro-Ject.

Disclosure: U-Turn Audio provided an Orbit Basic turntable for evaluation purposes but had no input into this review.