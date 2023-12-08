NEWARK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brainy Insights forecasts the global reverse osmosis membrane market from USD 3.48 billion in 2022 to reach USD 9.23 billion by 2032. Opportunities arise to develop smart reverse osmosis systems that take advantage of real time. Monitoring, predictive maintenance and data-driven optimization. This integration increases operational efficiency, reduces downtime and provides valuable insights to improve system performance. Furthermore, seawater desalination, facilitated by reverse osmosis membranes, presents significant opportunities. Technological advances and cost reductions in desalination processes may make reverse osmosis a more competitive and viable solution to address water scarcity in coastal areas. The residential sector also presents untapped opportunities for the reverse osmosis membrane market. As consumers are becoming more conscious of water quality, reverse osmosis systems are likely to be adopted for domestic water treatment, providing safe drinking water at the point of use. Additionally, opportunities exist to develop energy-efficient reverse osmosis membranes that reduce the overall operating costs of water treatment systems. Better energy recovery devices and membrane material innovations can increase energy efficiency. Additionally, opportunities arise to develop compact and modular reverse osmosis systems suitable for decentralized water treatment applications. This factor includes small-scale systems for rural communities, disaster-stricken areas, or remote industrial facilities.

Download Research Report Sample and TOC:

(We are providing reports as per your research requirement, including latest industry insights on growth, potential and COVID-19 impact analysis)

60+ – Tables

230+ – pages

Report Coverage and Details:

report coverage Description forecast period 2023-2032 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 3.48 billion dollars Market size in 2032 9.23 billion dollars CAGR 10.25% Number of pages in report 230+ segments covered Content Types, Filter Modules, Applications drivers increasing water shortage opportunity Advances in Membrane Technology Compulsion energy-intensive process

Highlights of the global reverse osmosis membrane market

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest market growth during the forecast period.

The growing middle class population in Asia is associated with increased consumption patterns, including higher demand for clean and safe water. Reverse osmosis membranes cater to the need for reliable water purification solutions in homes, contributing to the overall market growth. Furthermore, increasing awareness among consumers and industries about the importance of water quality and potential health risks associated with contaminated water contributes to the demand for advanced water purification technologies. Reverse osmosis membranes, known for their effectiveness in producing high quality water, are expected to increase in adoption. The Asia Pacific region has also seen continued reverse osmosis membrane technology advancements. Research and development activities focused on improving membrane efficiency, sustainability and cost-effectiveness contribute to the region’s ability to deploy state-of-the-art water treatment solutions. Additionally, tightening environmental regulations related to water quality and wastewater discharge in countries in the Asia Pacific region are driving the adoption of advanced water treatment solutions. With their ability to effectively remove contaminants, reverse osmosis membranes align with these regulations, leading to widespread implementation. Furthermore, ongoing infrastructure development projects, especially in emerging economies, create opportunities to deploy advanced water treatment technologies. Construction of new residential and commercial complexes and expansion of industrial facilities increases the demand for reverse osmosis membranes in water treatment applications.

In 2022, the thin film composite membrane segment had the largest market share of 67.19% and market revenue of 2.33 billion.

The material type segment is divided into cellulose-based membranes and thin film composite membranes. In 2022, the thin film composite membrane segment had the largest market share of 67.19% and market revenue of 2.33 billion.

In 2022, the spiral-wound membrane segment dominated the market with the largest share of 40.25% and revenue of ₹1.40 billion.

The filter module segment includes hollow-fiber membranes, plate and frame (PF), spiral-wound membranes, and tubular-shaped membranes. In 2022, the spiral-wound membrane segment dominated the market with the largest share of 40.25% and revenue of ₹1.40 billion.

In 2022, the waste water treatment and reuse segment dominated the market with the largest share of 30.82% and revenue of ₹1.07 billion.

The application segment is classified into desalination, process water, utility water treatment, waste water treatment and reuse, and others. In 2022, the waste water treatment and reuse segment dominated the market with the largest share of 30.82% and revenue of ₹1.07 billion.

In 2022, the water and wastewater treatment segment dominated the market with the largest share of 68.13% and revenue of ₹2.40 billion.

The end use industries segment is divided into industrial processing and water and waste water treatment. In 2022, the water and wastewater treatment segment dominated the market with the largest share of 68.13% and revenue of ₹2.40 billion.

Get reports customized to suit your needs:

market advancement

In November 2023: LG Water Solutions, renowned for its NanoH2O RO (Reverse Osmosis) membranes that leverage innovative thin-film nanocomposite (TFN) technology, successfully increased the operational efficiency of the reverse osmosis system in Minera Escondida Is. The world’s largest copper mine is located in Chile. This improvement has been achieved by reducing energy consumption during the seawater desalination process at the mine. Minera Escondida encountered performance issues when using a reverse osmosis membrane from a different manufacturer. As a result, plant owner BHP Billiton offered LG Water Solutions the opportunity to replace one of its seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) trains with LG NanoH2O reverse osmosis membranes by the end of 2021. The LG NanoH2O TFN reverse osmosis membrane performed better. Allowing the facility to operate at lower feed pressures, reducing energy use and operating expenses. The favorable outcome resulted in the next order for replacement.

In November 2022: Saudi-Abunayen Holding and Japan’s Toray Industries have unveiled a collaborative effort to set up Saudi Arabia’s inaugural reverse osmosis (RO) membrane plant. With an estimated annual capacity of 254,000 membranes, the RO membrane plant is scheduled to commence operations in 2025.

Inquiries before buying:

market dynamics

Drivers: global urbanization trends.

The relationship between rapid urbanization and increasing demand for clean water has led to the adoption of reverse osmosis membranes. These membranes are critical in mitigating the challenges of growing urban populations, ensuring a flexible and efficient water purification infrastructure for residential and commercial applications. As urban landscapes evolve, reverse osmosis technology is poised to become even more important in protecting water resources and public health.

Restraint: Environmental concerns.

The production and disposal of reverse osmosis membranes, which are primarily made of synthetic materials, raises environmental concerns and creates challenges in waste management and sustainability. In particular, disposal of used membranes requires careful attention to prevent adverse environmental impacts. Ongoing efforts to develop more eco-friendly membrane materials demonstrate a commitment to addressing these challenges. However, the industry is grappling with the complexities of balancing environmental considerations with the performance and cost-effectiveness of reverse osmosis membranes.

Opportunities: Rural and off-grid water solutions.

In rural and off-grid areas where access to clean water is a challenge, reverse osmosis systems powered by renewable energy sources offer promising opportunities. These solutions provide decentralized, sustainable and community-focused water treatment options, bringing the vital resource of clean water to the doorstep of remote communities and contributing to improved public health and well-being.

Challenge: Competition from alternative technologies.

The reverse osmosis membrane market faces competition from alternative water purification technologies, such as nanofiltration, ultrafiltration, and advanced oxidation processes. Depending on specific water treatment needs, these alternatives may offer more cost-effective or energy-efficient solutions, which may impact reverse osmosis’ market share.

Get the full report (280 page PDF with insights, charts, tables and figures) @

Some of the key players operating in the global reverse osmosis membrane market are:

• Alfa Laval

• Axion Water Technologies

• BNKO Environmental Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

• DuPont

• Freudenberg SE

• general Electric

• Hydramem

• Hydronautics (a Nitto Denko Group company)

• kinson

• Coach Separation Solution

• LG Chemicals

• Lentech

• Membrane

• MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions

• drink water

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd

• Samco Technologies, Inc.

• Solvay

• Suez Group

• Cinder Filtration, Inc.

• Chemours Company

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• Toyobo Co., Ltd.

• Vontron Membrane Technology Co., Ltd.

Major segments covered in the market:

By content type

• Cellulose-based membranes

• Thin film composite membrane

by filter module

• Hollow-fiber membrane

• Plate and Frame (PF)

• Spiral-wound membrane

• Tubular-shaped membrane

by application

• Desalination

• process water

• Utility water treatment

• Waste water treatment and reuse

• Other

By end use industry

• Industrial processing

• Water and waste water treatment

by region

• North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, rest of MEA)

About the report:

The market is analyzed on the basis of value (billion US dollars). All segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes the driving factors, opportunities, constraints, and challenges to gain critical market insights. The study includes Porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitive position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channel analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

Brainy Insights is a market research company that aims to provide actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet customer objectives of high quality output in less time. We provide both customized (client specific) and syndicated reports. Our repository of syndicated reports is diverse across all categories and sub-categories of all domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the needs of customers, whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.thebrainyinsights

Source: www.globenewswire.com