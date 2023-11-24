Reverse Cramer? Bitcoin Doomsday Bullishes As Crypto Reaches $38,000

For the last year, cnbcJim Cramer has strongly urged anyone who will listen to get out of crypto – and in particular, away from Bitcoin.

Now mad Money The host is changing his tune once again, just as Bitcoin hits an 18-month high.

“I liked it for a while, then I decided: You know what? The money has been made,” Cramer said of Bitcoin mad Money segment earlier this week. “But I was premature.”

He said, “When you make a lot of money, don’t look back.”

Cramer’s newfound confidence in Bitcoin comes during a massive surge for the world’s top cryptocurrency. Earlier today, BTC rose above $38,000 for the first time in a year and a half. Over the past month, the coin has steadily climbed 10%. And it’s not just Bitcoin that’s up: Over the same period, Ethereum has gained 17%, reaching its 18-month peak early Friday.

Much of that momentum stems from industry-wide hope for the imminent approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF – which, if finally given the green light by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after 10 years of denial, will Institutions will be allowed to gain exposure. BTC without holding any cryptocurrency.

Blockchain analysts at CryptoQuant have previously said the product could add $1 trillion to Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Following the crypto market collapse in May 2022, and again following previous downturns in the industry following the closure of crypto exchange FTX, Cramer himself profited from BTC, but permanently closed the coin and all other cryptocurrencies.

“It’s never too late to sell a bad position, and if you have these so-called digital assets that’s what you have,” Cramer said last December.

A year later, with Bitcoin rising again, Cramer is now claiming that he has always supported those who have long-term faith in the coin.

“If you like Bitcoin, buy Bitcoin,” the television personality said Tuesday. “That’s always been my opinion.”

Many in the crypto and finance communities have long skewered Cramer’s changing stances on financial products, with some claiming that doing the reverse of what he advises is generally considered too good to be true. financial advice,

Last year, the SEC received several applications for a real-life “inverse Cramer ETF” that would automatically invest user funds using the opposite gospel to Cramer’s instructions.

Given such logic, some crypto investors have taken to social media to suggest that Cramer’s revived confidence in BTC could spell doom for the ascending cryptocurrency – and erase last month’s euphoric gains.

