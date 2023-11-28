Revealed: Top civil servants with pension worth lakhs!

From left: Sir Philip Barton of the Foreign Office, Tamara Finkelstein of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Sir Matthew Rycroft of the Home Office have the largest pension pot among civil servants.

Britain’s most senior civil servants have amassed gold-plated pensions worth millions of pounds as the costs of running public sector superannuation schemes soar, it has been revealed.

The top 20 civil servants running government departments are entitled to an average pension of £1.1m, according to an analysis of accounts by the Taxpayer Alliance campaign group.

The group found that Sir Philip Barton, the Foreign Office’s most senior civil servant, has the largest pension pot, worth more than £2m.

Sir Philip, who faced calls to resign in 2021 after spending 11 days on leave following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, is currently guaranteed an inflation-linked retirement income of £92,500 a year , as well as a lump sum of at least £235,000.

Sir Matthew Rycroft, the Home Office’s most senior civil servant, who has overseen record levels of net migration, is in second place with a pension pot of £1.7m, which would pay out an annual income of around £103,000.

Tamara Finkelstein, of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, came in third place with a pension pot worth almost £1.7m.

Civil servants and other public sector employees enjoy a “defined benefit” pension, which guarantees income in retirement until death. These gold-plated pensions are so expensive for employers to maintain that they have been largely phased out of the private sector.

Instead, most private sector employees are enrolled in defined contribution pension plans, which invest their savings and are sensitive to fluctuations in both the stock and bond markets.

This means that while retired public servants receive a predictable income each year, most other retirees have to constantly monitor their pensions to ensure that they do not run out of money.

While a typical private sector employee contributes about 5 percent of his salary to his pension, in the Civil Services Pension Scheme it can be as much as 8 percent. However, this comes with a much higher employer contribution – the government pays up to 30 per cent of its highest-paid workers, while the typical rate in the private sector is 3 per cent.

Jonathan Ida of the Taxpayers Alliance said people would be “astounded” by the nest eggs of top bureaucrats. He said: “Senior civil servants enjoy retirement packages that most private sector workers can only dream of, while the taxpayers who pay for them are crushed under the tax burden.”

Taxes as a share of GDP are expected to reach a new post-war high of about 38 percent by 2029, according to forecasts released by the Office for Budget Responsibility last week.

Mr Ida said: “Now is the time to reform these overly generous schemes and bring public sector pensions in line with the same benefits available in the private sector.”

According to government accounts, public sector pensions made up two-fifths of the national debt, £2.3 trillion, in 2021.

Civil servants retire on average at the age of 62, three years earlier than the national average, a Freedom of Information request submitted by this newspaper has revealed.

Most private sector workers have to wait until they reach around state pension age before they can afford to retire. It is currently set at 66 and is in the process of rising to 67, but there is legislation to raise it again to 68 by the mid-2040s.

Meanwhile, the normal retirement age in the Civil Service Pension Scheme is 60 for those who started contributing before 2007, but some employees can apply to retire at the age of 50 at a lower payout.

A government spokesperson said: “Pensions are an important part of the overall public sector remuneration package, ensuring we are able to recruit and retain the best talent.

“Civil service pensions have been substantially reformed since 2015 to ensure cost-effectiveness for taxpayers. “This includes removing final salary pension schemes.”

recommended

Did you realize you don’t have a state pension? think again

Read more

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com