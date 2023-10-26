Revealed: Britain’s least loved new cars

The Alpine A110 sports car received a flood of negative reviews. Photo: Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty

We all have cars that we love and that we think should be banned from the roads. But what are the best and worst new cars to buy in the eyes of UK motorists?

Consumer Groups Which? The Alpine A110 is the UK’s least liked new car, according to a survey of over 50,000 drivers conducted by .

The French sports car received a 60% customer score, with drivers describing it as “quite annoying to drive” and a “very wreckable” car.

The MG ZS scored 68% despite being the fifth most popular car in September 2023, according to sales data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The Fiat 500 (2008-), Audi A3 Salon (2020-) and Citroën C3 (2017-) also finished in the bottom five with customer scores of 70%, 71% and 74% respectively.

Britain’s least favorite new cars

Sample customer score Alpine A110 (2019-) 60% MG ZS (2018-) 68% Fiat 500 (2008-) 70% Audi A3 Salon (2020-) 71% Citroen C3 (2017-) 74%

But what about the cars we love?

Toyota’s (7203.T) RAV4 plug-in hybrid came in first place with a score of 95%.

The Japanese SUV was described by one driver as “smooth and comfortable to drive, with very good acceleration”. It was also described as “exceptionally economical”, with drivers paying more attention to it amid the cost of living crisis. Its retail price is approximately £42,500.

Skoda’s Superb Estate (2015) came in as the country’s second favorite car with a 93% customer score. The average price of the model is just under £30,000.

Overall, Asian manufacturers led in terms of customer scores, with Japanese and South Korean models remaining in the top five. Honda (7267.T) Jazz Crossstar (2020-), KIA (000270.KS) The EV6 (2021-) and Mazda (7261.T) MX-5 Convertible (2015-) all received 92 customer scores

