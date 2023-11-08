Rev Up: Milwaukee-based startup 7Reverse helps organizations harness the power of AI

Leadership: Paul Stillmank, Founder & CEO Headquarters: Milwaukee What it does: Provides consulting services focused on AI and data modernization Established: 2023 Employees: 8 Next goals: Reach between $7 million – $8 million in revenue next year, 30 Raise to over $3.5M Employee Funding: $3.5M Seed Round

When local tech entrepreneur Paul Stillmank’s company 7Summits was sold to IBM in 2021, he stayed with the company for about a year. After stepping down from his role last May, he thought he’d have no shortage of activities to fill his time.

“I’m a bit of a romantic,” Stillmank said. “I paint oil. I draw. There’s a left-brain-right-brain kind of thing going on in my mind. Right now my room is filled with a lot of musical instruments. I can fill my time.”

So, what inspired him to start a new company focused entirely on artificial intelligence? It was partly inspired by Chris Crowley and the late Dr. Henry S. It was due to Lodge’s book “Younger Next Year”. After reading the book, which advises readers on maintaining good health and youth, Stillman was reminded of the importance of brain chemistry.

“It was definitely a big relief for me to sit around fly fishing, but it’s not really making me think much,” he said.

At one point, Stillmank considered opening a chain of bakeries that would employ people with disabilities, but he decided to stick with the industry he knows best. The timing of the sale of 7Summits as well as the growing AI buzz in early 2022 further solidified their choice to establish 7Reverse.

“I always knew that data and AI work well together,” Stillmank said. “I knew there was an idea out there to help companies.”

7Reverse helps business leaders identify the value potential in their data and transform it into AI-based solutions. The startup aims to help businesses understand the latest advancements in AI and machine learning using their data. 7Reverse is partnering with Montana-based data cloud company Snowflake.

7Reverse will be able to tap into Snowflake’s data cloud and use it to create custom solutions for customers. For example, by using AI to analyze production data, a manufacturing company can optimize supply chain efficiency, predict equipment maintenance needs and optimize production, ultimately reducing costs. and maximize output.

“There are millions of dollars being invested right now in startup companies building AI-powered products,” Stillmank said. “Who will advise organizations on what they should do for their business?”

7Reverse will initially target manufacturers as well as businesses in the financial services and insurance industries.

Stillmank said 7Reverse will generate value by building smart applications for customers and allowing them to build their own large language models using their data. All that data will remain private to each customer.

“A lot of people ask us, ‘Should we just wait to see AI?’ And our advice is that AI is moving so fast that you can’t wait,” he said.

7Reverse has already raised $3.5 million in seed funding and Stillmank expects the company to reach profitability within 18 months.

