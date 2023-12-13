REV Group Inc. (REVG) reported strong fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal 2023; Sets positive…

Q4 net sales increased 11.2% to $693.3 million; Full year net sales increased 13.1% to $2,638.0 million.

Q4 net income increased to $29.7 million; Full-year net income increased to $45.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 reached $54.0 million; Full year adjusted EBITDA of $156.6 million.

Fiscal 2024 guidance estimates net sales between $2.6 billion and $2.7 billion, with net income between $71 million and $90 million.

On December 13, 2023, REV Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) released its 8-K filing, announcing strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2023. The company’s performance reflects significant growth in net sales and profitability, which have witnessed substantial growth. Contribution from its Fire & Emergency (F&E) and commercial segments.

financial performance overview

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) reported an 11.2% increase in Q4 net sales, reaching $693.3 million, and a 13.1% increase in full year net sales, reaching $2,638.0 million. This growth was primarily driven by higher net sales in the F&E and commercial segments, which offset the decline in the entertainment segment.

The company’s net income increased to $29.7 million in Q4, up significantly from $8.7 million in the same quarter last year. Full-year net income also increased to $45.3 million, up from $15.2 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was $54.0 million, compared to $33.5 million in last year’s fourth quarter, while full year adjusted EBITDA increased from $105.1 million to $156.6 million.

Segment Highlights and Backlog

F&E segment net sales increased significantly to $339.1 million in the fourth quarter due to higher shipments and favorable pricing. The segment’s backlog was $3,649.8 million, an increase of 41% year-on-year, indicating strong demand and order intake.

The commercial segment also saw growth, with net sales increasing to $139.7 million in the fourth quarter, primarily due to increased school bus shipments. However, the segment’s backlog decreased to $426.9 million, reflecting higher production and shipment activity.

In contrast, the entertainment segment suffered a decline, with net sales falling to $215.2 million in Q4, due to lower unit shipments and increased discounts. The segment backlog also decreased significantly to $385.2 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) ended the fiscal year with a strong balance sheet, including $21.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and net debt of $128.7 million. Due to an increase in accounts payable and customer advances, the company’s trading working capital decreased to $318.5 million from $347.8 million the previous year.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook and Dividend

Looking ahead, REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) provided an optimistic outlook for fiscal 2024, with net sales expected to be between $2.6 billion and $2.7 billion, and net income projected between $71 million and $90 million. Is. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between $165 million and $185 million, with free cash flow estimated to be between $70 million and $85 million.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, payable on December 26, 2023, to shareholders of record on January 12, 2024.

management note

We are pleased to deliver strong fourth quarter and full year results that are a testament to the progress we have made on the operational initiatives we have taken over the past few quarters and the hard work of our dedicated employees,” said Chairman Mark Skoniczny. CEO of REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG). “We exit our 2023 fiscal year with a strong balance sheet, solid municipal end markets and a record Fire & Emergency backlog, which we believe positions us for continued growth in fiscal 2024.”

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) is focused on leveraging its operational initiatives and strong market position to drive growth and deliver value to shareholders in the upcoming fiscal year.

For a detailed analysis of REV Group Inc.’s (NYSE:REVG) financial results, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, please view the full 8-K filing.

View the full 8-K earnings release (here) from REV Group Inc. for more information.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Source