Western countries are pressuring Liberia, the Marshall Islands and Panama to do a better job of ensuring their ships do not carry Russian oil above the market cap, Reuters reported on December 1, citing an unnamed source. Had given.

The source reported seeing a communication between the US, the EU and Britain in which these countries increase their pressure on states that enable Russia to sell its oil in defiance of the $60 price cap on its sea shipments.

This limit, introduced in 2022, recently began to be implemented. This prevents Western companies from providing maritime services such as transportation, insurance and finance for any ships that help Russia get around the price limit.

Russia uses old tankers to ship fuel to markets in India and China. Countries such as Liberia, Panama and the Marshall Islands allow Russians to use their flags.

Lloyd’s List Intelligence said about 40% of Russia’s 535 dark-fleet tankers are registered through Marshall Islands companies.

Viktor Kivlyuk, an analyst at the Center for Defense Strategy, pointed out that Russia has been able to extract impressive revenues from its price cap by violating exports, allowing it to continue financing its war in Ukraine and enough contract troops to offset its losses. And permission has been given to hire mercenaries. Kyiv Independent in an interview in November.

It also allows Russia to continue manufacturing vehicles, ammo and drones, he said, even if most parts are not as advanced.

Oleg Sukhov: The West lacks the political will to ensure Ukraine’s victory

As President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a long-awaited visit to the US, the White House is set to announce a new $325 million military aid package. According to reports, it will again be missing the much-awaited ATACMS long-range missiles, which Kiev says could change Russia’s current position.

Source: kyivindependent.com