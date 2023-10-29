Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10am GMT/6am ET. For a full schedule of news and events, visit our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect or Media Express.

top stories

global

Israeli-Palestinian

Israel launches ground campaign against Hamas in ‘second phase’ of Gaza war

JERUSALEM, Oct 29 – The Israeli military launched a ground operation against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday, in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed at crushing the Palestinian militant group.

G7-Trade-Ministers

G7 has called for immediate cancellation of the ban on Japanese food, putting pressure on China.

TOKYO, Oct 29 – The Group of Seven industrial powers (G7) on Sunday called for the “immediate repeal” of import restrictions on Japanese food products, in line with China’s sanctions after Japan began releasing waste water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Was a reference to.

We

usa-election-pence

Former US Vice President Pence drops out of Republican presidential campaign

LAS VEGAS, Oct 28 – Former US Vice President Mike Pence ended his cash-strapped presidential campaign on Saturday after struggling for months to convince Republican voters he was the best candidate for Donald Trump. There were alternatives, which he had once served with unwavering loyalty.

california-guns

US appeals court upholds California assault weapons ban

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28 — A U.S. appeals court ruled Saturday that California’s assault weapons ban will remain in place, while the state’s attorney general appeals a lower court ruling declaring the 30-year-old measure unconstitutional. .

Business

autos-labor-uaw-stellantis

UAW extends GM walkout after agreement to end Stellantis strike

October 28 – The United Auto Workers on Saturday expanded its strike against General Motors (GM.N) to include its Spring Hill, Tennessee, engine plant, a move that could halt GM’s large pickup production. This could further increase its financial pain.

usa-bankmanfried

Sam Bankman-Fried admits ‘mistakes’ but testifies he never defrauded anyone

New York, Oct 27 – FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testified in his own defense in his fraud trial on Friday, saying that “a lot of people were hurt” when the cryptocurrency exchange collapsed last year, but he insisted that he had done no harm to anyone. Has not cheated. Steal billions of dollars from customers.

Lifestyle and Entertainment

people-matthew-perry

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dies of drowning at 54

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29 – Actor Matthew Perry, the wisecracking Chandler Bing, the beloved star of the 1990s top-rated American television sitcom “Friends,” died Saturday of drowning in a hot tub. He was 54 years old.

disney-100

After 100 years of innovation in entertainment, Disney is at a crossroads

October 28 – As Walt Disney Studios turns 100, investors worry that its age is beginning to take a toll. The share price fell to its lowest level in nearly nine years as the company faltered in the streaming age.

the upcoming

Politics/International Affairs

Nigeria-Germany/(TV)

German Chancellor Scholz visits Nigeria as part of Africa trip

Oct 29 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to discuss the possibility of importing gas from Nigeria during a visit to the West African country, where he will meet President Bola Tinubu.

Britain-Nigeria/Bribery

Nigeria’s former oil minister Alison-Madueke to appear at Southwark Crown Court

30 October – A former Nigerian oil minister is to appear at Southwark Crown Court to face charges that she received cash, luxury goods, flights on private jets and the use of high-end properties in Britain in exchange for rewards. Received bribe in the form of. Oil contract.

UK-Royals/Kenya-Land (PIX) (TV)

Kenyan communities are demanding compensation from Britain ahead of King Charles’ visit

30 October – Buckingham Palace says King Charles plans to acknowledge “painful aspects” of Britain’s past with Kenya during his state visit this week. But members of communities in western Kenya whose land was taken during the colonial period say they will only be satisfied if the British government compensates them for their mistreatment.

EU-Kosovo/von der Leyen

EU Commission President visits Kosovo

30 October – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Kosovo as part of her tour of the Western Balkans, where she will meet with the President and Prime Minister.

montenegro-government/

Voting will be held for the new government in Montenegro

30 October – The winners of the June snap election, the pro-Western Europe Now Movement (PES), form a new Montenegrin parliament and government with hard-won coalition partners from several smaller parties. Prime Minister-designate Miloško Spajić aims to form a government that will lead NATO-member Montenegro toward full EU membership.

business Economics

Hess-M&A/Chevron-Bakken

Chevron’s deal to buy Hess may increase Bakken oil production but won’t change the field’s dynamics

Oct 30 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT – Chevron’s deal this week to buy Hess, one of the largest operators in the Bakken shale play, could lead to a modest increase in oil production there, but the field is at its peak. No change is expected in the weak recovery. The days before the pandemic.

Indonesia-Financial/

Indonesia’s financial regulator to update the public on the situation in the sector

30 October 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT – Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority will announce its monthly review on the sector. This press conference will be organized amid the ongoing pressure on the rupee from external factors.

revvity-results/

Revvity Inc third quarter results

Oct. 30 – Revvity Inc. is set to report its third-quarter earnings before the market opens on Monday. Investors will be particularly looking for comments on demand for its medical devices in China and any changes to its annual revenue forecast.

mexico-economy/fiscal balance

Mexico Finance Ministry reports fiscal balance (pesos)

October 30 – Mexico’s Finance Ministry reports the public sector fiscal surplus or deficit for the previous month.

colombia-inflation/

Reuters poll-analysts on Colombia inflation outlook

October 30 – Analysts give their outlook on Colombia’s inflation data during October.

USA-Bond/DirectBook

Three years after DirectBook, the US bond market is still demanding it

Oct. 30 – Wall Street’s three-year effort to modernize the way it sells billions of dollars of new corporate bonds via phone, chat message or email is making slow progress. This has been driven by the widespread adoption of a fintech communications platform backed by big banks called DirectBook. The technology has been hindered so far by concerns about the cost of maintaining it and other technical barriers. There is also some concern about job losses and reduced market reach of smaller banks.

india-rice/ (PIX, graphics) (PIX)

India’s rice exports to remain curbed as weather impacts production

30 October – Untimely rainfall and strong winds decimate Ramkali Bhargava’s rice crop just before harvest earlier this month, prompting New Delhi to export the grain after recovering from several setbacks caused by this year’s irregular monsoon rains. Exports had to be banned. The crop loss is not just a problem for Bhargava, but also for millions of foreign buyers who are struggling to ensure supply as rice prices in the global market hit a 15-year low after India imposed export curbs. Have reached the highest level. Lower production could force India to maintain export restrictions for a longer period as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government tries to stabilize prices amid a series of state elections next month before general elections next year. India’s share in world rice exports is over 40% and a prolonged ban on exports could lead to a rise in food prices given low stocks in other exporting countries like Thailand, Vietnam and Pakistan.

conflict/war/peace

China-Defense/Forum (PIX) (TV)

Beijing Jiangshan Forum opens in Beijing

30 October 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT – Defense officials and scholars from around the world, including the US, will gather in Beijing from 29-31 October to attend the Jiangshan Forum, China’s top annual security conference, which holds In person for the first time since 2019.

