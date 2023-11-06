Reuters Events announces winners of the 14th Responsible Business Awards 2023 in London

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Reuters Events announced the winners of the 14th Responsible Business Awards at an in-person ceremony in London, where more than 280 guests from around the world came together to celebrate sustainable excellence in business.

The Responsible Business Awards is a world-renowned celebration of the strategies and organizations that are truly challenging the business status quo and changing the world around them for a more purpose-driven, sustainable future for all.

With over 700 applications from 51 countries, the winners were selected by an independent panel of 25 expert judges based on the innovation, impact and scalability of their work.

The full list of winners, highly commended companies and judges’ comments can be found here

Reuters Events also honored former President of Ireland Mary Robinson with this year’s Responsible Business Honoree Award. The Responsible Business Honoree Award recognizes an individual who has dedicated his or her career to making a difference. Previous award winners include; Lise Kingo, Mark Carney, Christiana Figueres and Paul Polman. Find out more on the Reuters website https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/society-equity/mary-robinson-business-needs-be-bold-push-phase-out-fossil-fuels-cop28-2023-11 -02/.

These winners have shown exceptional commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices, and set an inspiring example for their peers and the broader business community. Their efforts have a profound impact on the well-being of our society and planet.

Reuters Events would like to heartily congratulate all winners and express its gratitude to all finalists and applications for their dedication to responsible business practices.

About Reuters Events Sustainable Business:

Reuters Events Sustainable Business is the world’s leading trusted platform for sharing knowledge about responsible business, based in London. We pave the way for brands to transform their business models and take action and impact on SDGs, ESG disclosure and ultimately deliver a sustainable future.

