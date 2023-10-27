Reusing waste chicken feathers to create renewable energy

Look at a chicken feather, and what you see is 91% keratin. Now a team of scientists has found a way to reuse this abundant agricultural byproduct – and in a surprising move, they’ve used it to create renewable energy.

The scale of the global poultry industry is such that it produces 6 billion tons of chicken feathers every year, most of which is thrown away. The problem is not just the waste, but also its impact: an estimated 40 million tons of waste feathers are burned each year, spewing sulfur dioxide and carbon dioxide in the process.

Meanwhile, keratin is actually an incredibly useful ingredient in many industries, from medicine to packaging. But researchers of the new study have set their sights on green energy for feather waste.

They had their eye on a critical component of hydrogen fuel cells that is in desperate need of an upgrade. Hydrogen fuel cells generate electricity by combining hydrogen with oxygen atoms, and produce a clean electrochemical reaction instead of combustion. The key to this process is the cell’s semi-permeable membrane, across which protons can pass to produce the necessary chemical reaction. However, “Typical fuel cell membranes are made by highly toxic polymers that cannot be degraded, and which persist in the environment,” said the paper’s lead author Rafael Mezenga, a materials scientist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich. , They say.

However, permeable keratin brings the possibility of a non-toxic alternative. First, Mezenga and team began by isolating keratin from chicken feathers using an eco-friendly process, then applied heat treatment to convert the component into fibrils.

Importantly, these thread-like strands of protein molecules are incredibly flexible in conditions like the high temperatures of a fuel cell, and so make strong building blocks. The fibers were then mixed with other ingredients to increase their electrical conductivity, then dried and shaped into a flat membrane. Ultimately, it was incorporated into the design of a commercial hydrogen fuel cell.

When researchers tested it, it was a major success: The fuel cell was able to convert hydrogen and oxygen into electricity, evidenced by the fact that it powered two LED lamps. In further testing, it drove a motorized fan and a toy car. Apart from electricity, the only byproduct of the fuel cell was water.

Mezenga says he is “excited by this clear demonstration that food waste, which currently ends up in incineration or—in the best scenario—some form of animal feed, can be converted into membranes to produce clean electrical energy.” can be done.”

The researchers found that the energy created by the feather membrane was not only comparable to conventional fuel cells, but also cost less than half to produce, and without the usual environmental impact. “We start with side streams that would normally be burned (producing CO2), and instead of contributing to CO2 emissions, we use them to produce energy at a zero carbon footprint,” Mezenga explains. “So the overall carbon balance is clearly negative.”

This no-emissions alternative to incineration could help reduce agriculture’s significant emissions impact, while powering the transition to clean energy – an impressive pair of accomplishments for the humble and unloved chicken wing.

Mezenga and team are now excitedly focused on bringing their inventive membrane technology into the mainstream. “We plan to transform this laboratory proof-of-concept into a profitable technology capable of generating clean energy while preserving the environment,” he says. “We are confident that this can be done on an industrial scale.”

Mezenga et. al. “Renewable energy from livestock waste assessment: amyloid-based feather keratin fuel cells.” ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces, 2023.

Image: Envato Elements

Source: www.anthropocenemagazine.org