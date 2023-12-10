There are some key trends to look at if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In an ideal world, we would like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned on that capital also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives in which it can continue to reinvest, which is characteristic of a compounding machine. So on that note, R. Stahl (ETR:RSL2) looks quite promising with respect to its return on capital trends.

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don’t know, ROCE is a measure of a company’s annual pre-tax profit (its return) relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on R. STAHL is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.096 = €16m ÷ (€284m – €115m) (Based on last twelve months till September 2023),

Thus, R. STAHL’s ROCE is 9.6%. In absolute terms, this is a low return but it is around the machinery industry average of 11%.

See our latest analysis for R. STAHL

ROCE

Above you can see how the current ROCE for R. STAHL compares to its past returns on capital, but there’s only so much you can tell from the past. If you’re interested, you can check out our analysts’ predictions here Free Report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What does the ROCE trend tell us for R. STAHL?

R. STAHL is promising considering that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has increased by 564% over the last five years. It is therefore likely that the business is now taking full advantage of its previous investments, as there has not been much change in capital employed. On that front, things are looking good so it’s worth knowing what management has to say about its growth plans going forward.

However, for the record, the company’s current liabilities increased significantly during the period, so we’ll attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Current liabilities have increased to 41% of total assets, so the business is now financed more by its suppliers or short-term creditors. Given that this is a fairly high ratio, we would remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels may introduce some risks to some businesses.

The final line on R. STAHL’s ROCE

In short, we are glad to see that R. STAHL has been able to increase efficiency and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since total returns from stocks have been almost flat over the last five years, there could be an opportunity here if valuations look good. That being the case, researching the company’s current valuation metrics and future prospects seems appropriate.

One more thing: we have identified 2 warning signs With R. STAHL (at least 1 that should not be ignored), and understanding them would certainly be useful.

For those who like to invest solid companies, check it out Free List of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source