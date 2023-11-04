If we want to find a stock that can grow over the long term, what underlying trends should we pay attention to? Ideally, a business will show two trends; The first one is growing return and second, growth on capital employed (ROCE). amount of capital employed. This tells us that it is a compounding machine, capable of consistently investing its earnings back into the business and generating high returns. With this in mind, we’ve seen some promising trends Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) So let’s dig a little deeper.

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don’t know, ROCE is a measure of a company’s annual pre-tax profit (its return) relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Tesla is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$11b ÷ (US$94b – US$27b) (Based on last twelve months till September 2023),

Thus, Tesla’s ROCE is 16%. In absolute terms, this is a satisfactory return, but much better than the auto industry average of 9.6%.

ROCE

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Tesla compares to its past returns on capital, but there’s only so much you can tell from the past. If you want to see what analysts are forecasting next, you should check out our Free Report for Tesla.

So how is Tesla’s ROCE trending?

We’re glad to see that Tesla is benefiting from its investment and is now even making some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was making losses but things have changed as it is now earning 16% on its capital. And not surprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Tesla is using 245% more capital than five years ago. This may indicate that there are plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common characteristics of multi-baggers.

Our take on Tesla’s ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Tesla has now reached profitability. Since the stock has delivered a staggering 841% return to shareholders over the last five years, it seems investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we believe it will be worth your time to check whether these trends will continue.

Another thing to note, we’ve identified 1 warning sign With Tesla and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

