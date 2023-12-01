Retractable Technologies, Inc. Not impressed by FDA safety communications

Little Elm, Texas, December 01, 2023–(Business Wire)–Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) reports that the November 30, 2023 FDA Safety Communication “Evaluating Plastic Syringes Manufactured in China for Potential Device Failures” does not mention syringes from Retractable Technologies. Inc. The FDA identified quality issues related to “leaks, breakages, and other problems after manufacturers changed syringe dimensions.” Retractable Technologies has not incorporated any recent changes to the dimensions of the syringe barrel on its gold-standard VanishPoint Safety Syringe. VanishPoint users can be confident not only in VanishPoint’s ability to deliver the correct dose of medication, but also in its ability to protect users from needle sticks better than any other safety syringe.

