Retiring Abroad Early: The Pros and Cons of Living Abroad During Retirement

Portugal regularly tops lists of overseas destinations for retirees, such as International Living’s list of the world’s best places to retire, while Western Hemisphere countries Mexico and Panama are usually not far behind. For many Americans, the allure of an exotic destination is obvious – living a new adventure, enjoying new types of food and stretching your dollar – but is it really the best option for those retiring early?

If you’re an early retiree, here are some of the key things to know about moving abroad, including both the good and bad sides of retiring abroad.

Advantages and disadvantages of early retirement abroad

Over the past few years, the idea of ​​early retirement has been on the rise, whether it’s due to the COVID pandemic, the desire for greater autonomy or the recurring dream of leaving the “rat race” and living life on one’s own. terms. Members of the FIRE movement – ​​short for Financial Freedom, Retire Early – have been the most vocal proponents of aggressively saving and investing so they can do what they really dream of doing with their lives.

For many people, that dream means retiring abroad because of the freedom it gives them. Although retiring abroad can certainly have a lot of advantages, it also has disadvantages. (This Bankrate investment calculator can help you figure out how to make FIRE a reality for yourself.)

Key Benefits of Retiring Abroad

1. Your dollar can buy more – sometimes a lot

Earning money in a high-wage sector and then spending it in a low-wage sector can actually provide significant benefits. You can stretch your dollar significantly if you go to a low-cost country, but Western Europe can also be affordable if you’re willing to stay outside the big cities.

According to Billy and Akaisha Kaderly, multi-decade early retirees and authors of “The Adventurer’s Guide to Early Retirement,” “geo-arbitrage is the biggest financial gain.” “Go where your dollar buys more and leave the rest invested in America”

Kadarlis spent most of his time in Mexico, where the favorable exchange rate and local knowledge helped him keep his costs low. Mexico can be an ideal destination for many Americans because it is a simple and quick flight to visit friends or for them to visit you.

If you want to go farther, you have several other low-cost options, too.

“Many countries, particularly Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and Eastern Europe, have a lower cost of living than the United States,” says Doug Carey, CFA, president and owner of WealthTrace, a financial planning software app. ” “This can significantly increase your retirement savings and make it easier to maintain a comfortable lifestyle.”

And if you’re willing to put in some extra work for a passion project, at least one country may allow you to skip paying income taxes.

Although moving abroad may seem like a luxury, it can be extremely affordable – if you do it right.

2. Health care is available and affordable

Early retirees also have to contend with the fact that Medicare, the U.S. public health care program for the elderly, does not begin until age 65. For example, most retirees in their mid-40s, and early retirees may have two decades left to live. Finding health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. And as many have found, the government program may provide anything but affordable health care, depending on your individual situation.

But many countries provide affordable and comprehensive health care for immigrants (people who live outside their country of origin) – even those from Western Europe like France and Spain. Additionally, France, Spain, and many other countries regularly surpass the US in terms of quality. So you don’t have to sacrifice quality for cost.

“For us, the quality of health care was a pleasant surprise,” says Akaisha Kaderli. “Both of us faced emergencies in different countries and we received very good treatment and recovered. “It is very easy to get routine tests and care for health issues and usually does not require an appointment or referral.”

In fact, she says it’s so cheap that they pay for the services out of their own pockets. The contrast with American health care costs is stark. However, don’t assume that a foreign system will work better, and instead research the health care of your new potential place of residence.

3. All that culture!

If you want to explore the world, moving abroad may be right for you. For many people, FIRE is about more than retiring from the world, it’s about freedom and doing what you love.

“Living abroad provides an opportunity to immerse yourself in a different culture, learn a new language, and experience a different way of life,” says Carey.

For example, in Europe, a two-hour train journey can take you to the next country, whereas if you fly two hours you can reach two or three countries with a new culture, food and much more. . In contrast, you can easily fly two hours into the US and not be halfway across the country. That diversity and proximity to other countries can provide much-needed nourishment to so-called “culture vultures.”

But no matter which country you visit, whether big or small, you still have the opportunity to immerse yourself in a new way of life, meet new people and see the way the locals live.

Major Disadvantages of Retiring Abroad

1. Getting used to the culture

Although exploring a new culture can be exciting, it can also come with serious drawbacks. Going to a new place on vacation is not the same as living there for a significant period of time and discovering what it takes to navigate the different and often difficult features of daily life.

“Adapting to a new culture and lifestyle can be challenging,” says Carey. “Language barriers, social norms and cultural differences can create initial discomfort and stress.”

What may seem like common sense to you may mean anything to the locals. You may quickly become disillusioned in your new home, and you will certainly become disillusioned if you adopt the attitude that your country should be the party to the change rather than you doing so.

Even simple tasks may require more time or trouble than in the US, and it can be easy to compare your new home to your old home, giving the former a disservice.

“It can take a little time to get used to different cultures and the way things work or don’t work,” says Akasiha. “It’s good to develop patience and resilience as a person.”

2. Learning a new language

Of course, part of the culture is language, and if you’re not moving to an Anglophone country (or moving to a country where you don’t speak the language), you’ll need to move fast. Learning the language is not just a courtesy to the locals, but a necessity to thrive in your new country. If you can’t easily navigate your daily world, you won’t enjoy being there.

However, it may be easier to get ahead with the language. Take a language course to get started on the basics. Of course, as a resident of the country, you couldn’t be in a better position to learn a language than when there are so many speakers all around you, ready to listen and engage. Then pick up a book or read the local news to get a handle on the terminology and what’s going on.

If you find the prospect of learning a new language daunting, it may be wise to live in a country where you already speak the native language. Or perhaps reconsider moving abroad altogether.

3. Dealing with Financial Institutions and the IRS

Dealing with financial institutions can be a real headache if you are living abroad. And don’t think you’ll avoid paying taxes to the IRS, since the US taxes worldwide income.

Due to tough US laws, dealing with foreign financial institutions can be difficult. Laws such as the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) require foreign financial institutions to report on assets held by their US customers. This law can make it almost impossible to get an account in some foreign countries. And if you have an offshore account, it’s important that you understand your filing obligations – otherwise you could face huge tax penalties!

That said, dealing with US banks may not be that much fun.

“Working with US financial institutions from abroad can be challenging at times,” says Akaisha. “You definitely need US-based domicile and this is where any credit or debit cards will be sent.”

For example, if you want to stay connected with friends and family, that home base can be helpful for financial and other business matters as well as keeping a foot on the ground.

Should you retire abroad?

It can be easy to idealize a country if you’ve only been there on vacation or just seen it on TV. But living in a country is different from traveling when you go there to have fun. You will want to carefully consider whether this is worthwhile for you, even if you have retired early and achieved your financial independence. But retiring abroad can be the right adventure for the right person.

But even for the most adventurous people, moving abroad will present some challenges.

“While many people hope to experience a new culture when they retire abroad, the depth of the cultural learning curve can be surprising,” says Carey. “It’s not just about trying new foods or attending local festivals. This involves navigating cultural norms, social etiquette and customs that may differ from what you are used to.

All that culture can be really stressful when you adapt to a new way of life and a new way of spending your time. As you do this, you will also gradually become like the locals and adopt some of the local people’s attitudes as you begin to appreciate different aspects of the culture.

And this leads to another key point: you will become a new person when you live abroad.

“Retiring abroad often leads to a reevaluation of one’s identity,” says Carey. “Living in a different country can raise questions about your own national and cultural identity.”

Even without wanting to, you’ll begin to understand the attitudes and perspectives of your new home, and these may challenge how you view yourself and your place in the world.

ground level

Retiring early abroad may be a dream for many, while for others it is a necessity. With rising health care costs and many affordable options for living abroad, early retirees may find leaving all – or most – of it behind and living a life abroad for a while a surprisingly viable option. (Planning to retire in 2024? Do these 7 things now.)

Source: www.bankrate.com