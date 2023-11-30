PIKSEL / iStock.com

Finance and retirement planning experts usually immediately recommend that one should set aside money in a Roth account. And it seems most Americans agree with him.

A new survey conducted by Derek Sall, personal finance expert and founder of LifeAndMyFinances, found that 92% of Americans think they should invest in a Roth IRA. Sal isn’t surprised by how many people believe the Roth is a financial necessity.

“My guess is that 95% of people would say they should invest in a Roth – I wasn’t far off!” Sal told GOBankingRates. “But why? Why did I think the percentage would be so high? Simple. It’s what I’ve heard my entire life – from every smart investor, from every influential person. Even Dave Ramsey himself tells his millions of listeners about Roth Ask them to invest in. They say, ‘It’s tax-free development.’ ‘You’ll have tax-free money in retirement,’ is another common saying, [and] ‘Taxes are likely to increase in the future, so it makes sense to invest in a Roth now.’

This all sounds very wise and this insight comes from wise people in the field of personal finance. But in Sal’s opinion, this is terrible advice. Speaking from personal experience, he estimated a $400,000 loss in retirement income from investing in a Roth IRA compared to a traditional 401(k). What did he actually discover?

The tax rate you have now won’t be the same in retirement

The root of the problem, as Sal sees it, is that people assume that if they’re paying 22% taxes on money going toward a Roth today, they’ll have to pay at least 22% taxes on other income in retirement. will be. But maybe it won’t be this way.

“You’re more likely to have less income in retirement than you do today, so you’ll likely be in a lower tax bracket in the future,” Sall said. “You can see it from the current retirees. Instead of earning a household income of $70,784 (median household income), they are only earning $47,620. After the standard deduction, they owe just $1,992 in taxes each year, which is a 4.2% effective tax rate. You’re paying 22% taxes today to save 4.2% in retirement. no, thanks.”

What you can save in taxes today is not equal to what you can save in taxes in the future.

The second reason why a Roth IRA is not the right choice for most Americans is a little difficult to understand, but it boils down to the fact that the amount you can save in taxes today (by investing in a traditional IRA) is not an easy apples-to-apples comparison. This is calculated from the taxes you can save in the future (by investing in a Roth today).

“It comes down to marginal tax rate versus effective tax rate,” Sall said. “The effective tax rate is the average tax you pay. So with our stepped tax system, you pay 10% at some income, 12% at the next step up and then maybe 22% if you earn enough, and so on. If you earn $122,000 a year, your effective tax rate will be 9.8%. You pay $11,980, which is 9.8% of your $122,000 income.”

But wait, there’s more. Take a deep breath, because this gets quite complicated.

“The marginal tax rate is the tax rate of the bracket you’re in. So at $122,000 of income, you’re in the 22% tax bracket, so your marginal tax rate is 22%,” Sall explained.

“If you put your money in a traditional IRA, you are deferring the marginal tax rate (higher-tier tax bracket) so that you can pay the effective tax rate (average rate) in retirement. In other words, if you agree to pay 9.8% taxes in retirement (assuming the same income and same tax rates), you’re saving 22% in taxes today. Ummmmm…yes, I’ll defer taxes! But if you invest in a Roth, that means you’re paying 22% taxes today, so you can save 9.8% in retirement. no, thanks. bad deal!”

How to Know If a Roth Is Right for You

One can talk about the complexities that make investing in a Roth IRA a poor financial choice for so many Americans. But there are situations in which doing so may be a smart choice. Use this free Roth calculator to simplify the question of whether you should opt for the Roth.

“chances are, [you] Roth should be avoided,” said Sal. “But if [you’re] If you’re young, contribute generously to retirement, and plan to earn a large income in your later years, a Roth may still be [you],

More from GOBankingRates

Source: www.gobankingrates.com