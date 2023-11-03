Retirement Savings: 2024 IRS limits on qualified 401(k) plans affect non-qualified plans

For participants in non-qualified deferred comp plans, the end of the year is the time to decide how much to commit. , [+] Squirrel away for retirement. getty

The IRS has released 2024 contribution limits on qualified retirement plans like your 401(k). This is important information for employees and executives who may participate in company nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans.

here’s why. For most NQDC scheme participants, the end of the year is a time to be like autumn squirrels and decide how much to save for the future. November and December are the times when they choose how much of next year’s pay to defer over the 401(k) limit. factors regarding that decision ineligible Plans include the newly released IRS limits that apply able retirement plans.

How the 2024 IRS Qualified Plan Limitations Affect Non-Qualified Deferrals

Generally, you defer income through non-qualified plans only when you know you will maximize your annual contributions to qualified plans. Therefore, the contribution limits set by the IRS on qualified plans, adjusted annually for inflation, are important for an NQDC plan.

If you’ve already maxed out your qualified plan contributions for 2023, you’ll likely do the same in 2024You will therefore need NQDC plans to defer any salary and bonus increases expected in 2024. If you think a tax increase is coming and will affect you, your motivation to postpone may be further boosted.

2024 IRS Contribution Limits for Qualified Plans

The IRS changes to the limit for 2024 are much smaller than the 2023 increase because these adjustments are based on the inflation rate, which has moderated. Here are the key annual contribution limits on qualified retirement plans for 2024, With the 2023 limit in parentheses:

Alternative compensation deferrals, such as 401(k) and 403(b), $23,000 (above $22,500)

Compensation Limit in Calculating Eligible Deferral and Matching, $345,000 (above $330,000)

Catch-up contributions for people aged 50 or over, $7,500 (no change)

Total defined contribution limit (employee and employer contributions), $69,000 + Catchup contribution (above). $66,000 + ketchup)

Defined Benefit Plan Payment Limit, $275,000 (above $265,000)

defining income limits key employees Six-month delay in payments for top-heavy plans and upon separation, $220,000 (above $215,000)

defining income limits highly compensated employees For non discrimination testing, $155,000 (above $150,000)

Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Retirement Plans

Annual contribution limits for qualified retirement plans are a big reason why companies offer non-qualified retirement plans. Plans: Allowing executives and other highly compensated employees to save additional money for retirement with an optional non-qualified plan or an additional 401(k) plan. Deferred income is “nonqualified” because it doesn’t fit the rules of the tax code that allow taxable plans, such as 401(k) and 403(b) plans.

Nonqualified deferred comp allows you to withdraw more than the allowable contribution amount of standard qualified retirement plans. For retirement planning, this can bridge the critical gap that arises between the amount of income you will actually need in retirement and the amount of income that can be provided through your 401(k) plans and Social Security. Can.

Unqualified adjournment has complex rules

Non-qualified deferred compensation plans and their participants must follow complex rules under Section 409A of the U.S. tax code. These rules govern your deferment and distribution elections. The amounts you defer can only be funded informally by your company, and they are at risk if the company enters bankruptcy proceedings.

The website myNQDC.com is a comprehensive resource on NQDC plans, including the basics, deferral/distribution process, risks, and related financial and tax planning.

Social Security salary cap will also increase in 2024

The Social Security wage limit will increase, set by the Social Security Administration $168,600 in 2024Up from $160,200 in 2023.

With a 6.2% Social Security tax rate, the maximum possible Social Security withholding in 2023 is $9,932.40 and will rise higher $10,453.20 in 2024,

Social Security taxes (up to the annual limit) and Medicare taxes (uncapped) are withheld at the time of deferment, as shown by the FAQ on myNQDC with an annotated diagram of Form W-2 showing how these amounts Where are included.

