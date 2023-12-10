Retirement planning: How much does the average person age 65 and older spend monthly

Andrey Zastroznov/Getty Images/iStockphoto

As people approach age 60, they often think about moving into retirement — and doing so brings budget adjustments. While everyone has different spending habits during their golden years, it’s important to understand how much a typical retiree spends each month. Doing so allows us to better plan for aging and retirement, ultimately allowing us to live a more comfortable life in our later years.

average retirement expense

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the median income for someone age 65 and older in 2021 was $55,335, and the median spending was $52,141, or $4,345 per month. It also found that younger retirees had higher spending than older retirees: $4,870 for those ages 65 to 74 and $3,813 for those 75 and older.

How much should you plan to spend in retirement?

While it’s useful to know the average monthly expenses for retirees, it doesn’t necessarily reflect what your retirement will be like. Instead, you should look at your spending today to determine how much you will need in retirement.

Most retirement experts recommend using the 80% rule to determine how much money you’ll need. This means you should expect to use 80% of your pre-retirement income to cover expenses in retirement. This percentage assumes that some pre-retirement expenses may decline while you can afford other expenses such as travel and additional health care.

For example, let’s say your current household income is $80,000. Keeping the 80% rule in mind, you’ll want to plan on needing at least $64,000 per year.

Typical expenses in retirement

To better understand how much income you’ll need in retirement, you should understand what retirees spend the majority of their income on each month. Here are some of your biggest expenses.

Accommodation

Unless you own your own home and have managed to pay off your mortgage, housing will be your biggest retirement expense. The BLS report found that the average person age 65 and older spends $18,872 annually for housing. This represents 36.2% of your annual expenses.

If your housing expenses exceed your comfort, you may consider building a smaller house. You can also consider moving to a place where housing prices are lower. Once you retire, you have more flexibility over where you live, especially if family and friends are in other parts of the country.

transportation

The next biggest expense for retirees is transportation. That’s $7,160 annually or 13.7% of your total expenses. If you are no longer working, you can start using public transportation. Eliminating your car payments can help save a significant amount of money each year. If you’re married and both you and your spouse have cars, you may want to consider becoming a one-car family by selling one car. Although transportation costs can be significant, there are ways to reduce the burden on your budget.

Health care

Health care expenses in retirement cost Americans an average of $7,030 each year, or 13.5% of their total expenses. Healthcare is an expense that typically increases in retirement compared to earlier years. This is due to potential diseases, medical procedures, and long-term care costs. Maintaining preventive care can go a long way in reducing some potential expenses.

Eat

Food expenses comprise an average of $6,490, or 12.4% of your annual expenses. Luckily, there are many ways to reduce food costs. By meal planning each week, you can make a grocery list of everything you need and avoid any impulse purchases. Meal planning also helps you avoid those nights where you don’t know what to cook, which usually results in eating out. Couponing is another great way to reduce your food expenses. Most major grocery stores have an app with coupons, and you can also use a shopping app like Ibotta to save even more.

utilities

Utilities become a little more expensive after you retire. You’ll be home more often and will need a home with a more comfortable temperature. On average, Americans age 65 and older spend $3,921, or 7.5% of their spending. Simple things like ensuring proper seals in your windows and doors to prevent air loss and installing a smart thermostat can help save money on your heating and cooling bills.

Bottom-line

As you approach retirement, it can be helpful to understand how much the average person spends on various things. However, it’s important to understand that one person’s spending may look very different from yours. Run the numbers and determine how much money you’ll need based on your current expenses.

Source: www.gobankingrates.com