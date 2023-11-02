PeopleImages/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Starting in 2024, the IRS is raising retirement contribution limits to keep up with inflation. Many people might want to add more money to their accounts.

As CNBC reports, here are the IRS’s guidelines for retirement contributions in 2024:

The contribution limit to 401(k) plans increases from $22,500 for 2023 to $23,000 in 2024. Catch-up contributions for people age 50 and older will remain unchanged at $7,500.

The new contribution limits also apply to 403(b) plans, most 457 plans and thrift savings plans.

The contribution limit to ROTH IRA plans increases from $6,500 for 2024 to $7,000 for 2023. The catch-up contribution will remain unchanged at $1,000.

Even better news, more Americans will now be eligible to contribute to Roth IRAs in 2024. The adjusted gross income phase-out limit for Roth IRA eligibility is increasing to between $146,000 and $161,000 for single individuals and heads of households, which is between $138,000 and $153,000. In 2023. For married couples filing together, the limit will increase to between $230,000 and $240,000 in 2024, to between $218,000 and $228,000 in 2023.

When it comes to compounding it is important to save as much as possible as early as possible. The earlier you start, the greater your investment will be and the greater your chances of retirement. But, there are many other ways to save money.

3 Better Ways to Save Money Besides Retirement Accounts

If you don’t want to be limited by the contribution limits of retirement accounts, you have other options. Below are some other better ways to save for a retirement account:

1. Real Estate Investment

Investing in real estate is a smart and sensible way to save for retirement. One form of real estate investing is to buy a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust), which is defined as a company that owns, operates, or finances income-producing real estate.

Mark Heebner of Index Fund Advisors in Irvine, California, explains that “the best option for investors is to buy into a fund that itself invests in real estate investment trusts (REITs) around the world. REITs are extremely cost-effective, transparent and are liquid. Gaining access to REITs through mutual funds allows investors to achieve global diversification in real estate in a cost-effective manner.

Alternatively, you can buy an investment property that you live in but rent out for extra income. This is a smart way to reduce your monthly housing costs and maintain a home within your means even during retirement. You can also buy property and then sell it later to make a profit.

2. Invest in small business

Investing in small business doesn’t mean you have to start your own business. This may mean that you are an investor or partner, contributing money to the creation or development of a business in exchange for an ownership stake, shares or equity.

You can choose to become an entrepreneur and build a business yourself or invest in someone else’s small business. A great reason to invest in a small business for your retirement is that there is no cap on return on investment (ROI), which can sometimes result in larger profits than other types of investments. Whichever path you choose, it’s also important to remember that business investments come with a lot of risk and there are no guarantees on your returns.

3. Tax Deferred Annuities

Annuities are another smart way to achieve your retirement savings goal. They are typically offered through insurance companies and provide the opportunity to defer taxes along with various investment opportunities. Annuities are available with a fixed interest rate, an indexed interest (based on the performance of a specific index), and a variable rate (which is tied to the performance of the underlying investment).

One of the best features of annuities is that the money deposited now grows tax-deferred and is not taxable until you withdraw the money in retirement. In addition to tax deferral, annuities can provide a guaranteed income stream that can range from years to a lifetime, depending on what type you purchase. It’s worth noting that annuities can often have fees associated with them, so it’s important to evaluate your financial situation before investing in one.

