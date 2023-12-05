Retirees in these 12 states are at risk of losing some of their Social Security checks. The Motley Fool

Social Security is the foundation of many Americans’ retirement plans. According to Social Security Administration data, nearly half of people age 65 or older receive at least 50% of their household income from the government program. So, missing a portion of that monthly benefit check could seriously cut into many people’s retirement plans.

The biggest factor cutting into benefits for most retirees is taxes. The federal government will tax Social Security income for retirees over a certain level of income, but most states won’t let retirees pay anything extra on their benefits. However, 12 states currently tax Social Security for at least some residents, depending on income level.

Retirees living in any of those 12 states may lose some of their Social Security checks, but that doesn’t mean you should avoid living there. Here’s what you need to know.

How does the federal government tax Social Security?

The federal government taxes Social Security benefits based on a metric called “combined income.” Combined income is your adjusted gross income, any untaxed interest income, and half of your Social Security benefits. If your combined income exceeds a certain limit, the portion of your Social Security benefits over that limit is subject to income tax.

The following table shows what portion of your Social Security income is taxed at various joint income limits.

taxable portion of profit single filer combined income joint filer joint income up to 50% $25,000 to $34,000 $32,000 to $44,000 up to 85% $34,001 and up $44,001 and up

There are several ways to avoid paying federal income taxes on Social Security, but they require careful tax planning and require retirees to intentionally keep their income low. For many people, Social Security taxes complicate decisions regarding retirement account withdrawals and capital gains on investments. But retirees in 12 states may have to worry about state taxes on top of that.

12 states that Social Security is taxed for certain residents

38 states currently do not tax Social Security at all, but another 12 states will tax a portion of benefits for at least some residents. Laws vary from state to state, and the details can be very important to retirees. Readers should do additional research or consult a tax professional to plan for their specific situation.

Here are some basics about the 12 states that will tax your Social Security benefits.

colorado: Taxpayers under age 65 who have more than $20,000 of taxable benefits on their federal income tax return are subject to Colorado state taxes on their Social Security income. They must pay a tax of 4.4% on the same amount of profit shown on their federal income tax return. Retirees age 65 and older are exempt from state taxes on their Social Security, regardless of how much their benefits are taxed by the federal government.

connecticut: Taxpayers with adjusted gross income more than $75,000 for single filers or $100,000 for joint filers must pay state taxes on a portion of their Social Security benefits. The tax is limited to a maximum of 25% of Social Security income, and it is based on total income. The tax rate will range between 5.5% to 6.99%.

kansas: Taxpayers with adjusted gross income over $75,000 must pay state tax on any amount of Social Security income that is subject to federal income tax. They will pay a 5.7% tax, which is the same as the regular state income tax rate.

minnesota: Taxpayers with adjusted gross income over $78,000 for single filers or $100,000 for joint filers may see a portion of their Social Security income subject to state taxes. For every $4,000 of adjusted gross income over the threshold, the additional 10% of Social Security income that is subject to federal income tax also becomes subject to Minnesota state taxes. The tax rate will range from 6.8% to 9.85%.

missouri: Taxpayers whose adjusted gross income exceeds $85,000 for single filers or $100,000 for joint filers will be taxed on the portion of Social Security income that takes them over those limits. The tax rate is 5.4%. Note that Missouri is set to stop taxing Social Security benefits in 2024.

Montana: Taxpayers with adjusted gross income over $25,000 for single filers and $32,000 for joint filers must pay taxes on up to 85% of Social Security earnings. People with an AGI of less than $34,000 for individuals or $44,000 for couples can limit taxes to 50% of their benefits. The tax rate is 6.75%.

nebraska: Taxpayers will pay income taxes on any amount of Social Security benefits that are subject to federal income taxes. Most taxpayers will owe between 3.51% and 6.84% of their taxable portion of profit. Note that Nebraska is phasing out Social Security taxation by 2025.

new Mexico: Taxpayers with adjusted gross income more than $100,000 for single filers or $150,000 for joint filers must pay tax on any portion of Social Security benefits that is subject to federal income tax. The tax rate ranges from 4.9% to 5.9%.

Rhode Island: Taxpayers with adjusted gross income more than $95,800 for single filers or $119,750 for joint filers must pay taxes on any amount of Social Security benefits, which is also subject to federal income tax. The tax rate ranges from 4.75% to 5.99%.

utah: Taxpayers with adjusted gross income more than $45,000 for single filers and $75,000 for joint filers must pay taxes on any amount of Social Security benefits, which is subject to federal income tax. The tax rate is 4.65%.

Vermont: Taxpayers with adjusted gross income more than $50,000 for single filers or $65,000 for joint filers must pay taxes on a portion of Social Security income subject to federal income tax. Individuals with adjusted gross income over $60,000 and married couples with AGI over $75,000 are subject to federal income tax on 100% of Social Security earnings. The tax rate ranges from 3.35% to 8.7%.

West Virginia: Taxpayers with adjusted gross income more than $50,000 for single filers or $100,000 for joint filers must pay taxes on any Social Security income that is subject to federal income tax. The tax rate is 5.12%.

Don’t plan your retirement based solely on state taxes

Although the 12 states above may tax some of your Social Security benefits, that shouldn’t be a reason to avoid them altogether. Many of these states offer great environments for retirees, with low costs of living or great communities offering a high quality of life for retirees. These factors may more than offset the taxes you pay in retirement.

Not every retirement decision should be about optimizing your finances. You worked hard and saved so you could enjoy your golden years. Spend them wherever you want.

Source: www.fool.com