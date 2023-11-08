Retire Only Once: Avoid the Biggest Retirement Saving Mistakes wealth of geeks

People with access to automatic employer-based savings vehicles contributed, on average, 7.4% of their total annual wages, while workers without such programs contributed only 0.9%. The difference amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars and could send a large group of retirees back to work during their golden years.

Inequality is raising its ugly head again, this time in retirement.

It’s no secret that access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, such as a 401(k) or equivalent, can boost one’s nest egg. Yet American workers can now see how much they stand to lose.

Average-income workers without employer-sponsored retirement plans saved one-eighth as much as those with such plans, according to new data released by asset manager BlackRock and 401(k) provider Human Interest. Upon retirement, these workers could be about $625,000 behind their employer-sponsored peers. The huge difference in contributions is illustrative.

The findings come amid growing retirement insecurity amid a bleak global economic outlook. Considering the broader trends and reasons for retirement preparation, along with the advice of financial planners, can provide savers with strategies to stay on track to a financially secure future.

retirement anxiety

The latest BlackRock Read on Retirement survey paints a dire picture.

Retirement savers’ confidence is falling rapidly. In 2021, 68% of workplace savers reported they are on track with their savings. This year, that figure has fallen to 56% – a double-digit decline. BlackRock found that 93% of savers fear that market volatility could devastate their nest egg, while 86% worry that inflation will erode the value of their savings. However, advisors warn of other unpleasant surprises beyond inflation and stocks.

‘Torpedo income-ing’

What do advisors see the biggest blind spot in saver strategy?

“In one word: do. Most employees are not considering the implications of taxes later in life. The ROTH 401(k), now available to more and more people, is underutilized,” says Carmen Kubanda, CFP, CHFC, and financial planner at Innovative Wealth Building. “A million in a traditional 401(k) versus a ROTH 401(k) is a big difference, potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

“So many workers, especially those with higher incomes, are putting a lot of money into traditional, pre-tax retirement accounts and ignoring Roth or after-tax retirement accounts,” says Stephen Chang, MD, MBA and Managing Director of Acts Financial Advisors. This will result in them owing a larger tax bill at a time when they would least be able to “afford” it, which is during retirement. Scenarios such as the “tax torpedo”, in which marginal tax rates increase due to taxation on Social Security benefits, are more likely to result.

Having a 401(k) is not to be taken lightly. According to the American Association of Retired Persons, 57 million workers are on their own because their employers do not offer any retirement savings plan.

The BlackRock survey found that nearly half of all these independent savers (47%) have only cash. Leaving a dedicated retirement savings vehicle could lead to lost investment gains and missed tax benefits.

There are several 401(k) alternatives that can help protect self-savers’ nest eggs. These include traditional and Roth Individual Retirement Account (IRA) accounts or the Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees (SIMPLE) IRAs. There are also Simplified Employee Pensions (SEPs) and Solo 401(k)s, which favor the self-employed or sole business owners.

“My favorite is the HSA because you get triple the tax benefits,” says Kubanda. “Then the reason for the ROTH IRA is that they allow you to put $7,500 per year (for those over 50) into a “tax-free” account.”

“SEP IRAs are a great tool for self-employed people or small business owners because they are flexible and can lead to some very tax-efficient results for high-income years,” she adds.

Savvy savers will want to look for the opportunity to take advantage of the HSA triple tax benefit. This means that no taxes are imposed on HSA contributions, earnings, or withdrawals, as long as they are used for qualified medical expenses. If the HSA is provided by an employer, contributions are pre-tax, yet with an individual HSA, contributions are made with after-tax dollars (but still tax-deductible).

Some other options include real estate or annuities. Owning a physical asset offers many potential tax benefits, but the asset is not as liquid an asset. Meanwhile, other real estate investments, such as real estate investment trusts (REITs), are more liquid but less tax exempt. Annuities, meanwhile, are purchased through an insurance company and offer steady payments over time frames for life. This way, they can stand a pension in their retired life.

Still, some advisors say these should merely complement, not complement, conservative savings vehicles.

“Real estate and annuities can be helpful adjuncts to a 401k as part of a well-diversified investment portfolio and retirement plan,” says Chang. “I would like my clients to have them in addition to their 401k or 403b, however, no.”

Marathon, not sprint

The road to retirement is a journey of several decades. The twists and turns along the way are eventful and unpredictable, just like life itself.

Many people find the guidance of financial planners valuable, that is, if they seek them out and stay in frequent contact.

“Financial advisors are not magicians or mind readers. If you work with a financial advisor, reach out as often as necessary,” said John Stotz, founder of flat-fee consultancy RIA Verbatim Financial.

“Don’t let questions or concerns fester. Tell counselors about changes in your life. Ask for the help you’re paying for. Don’t pay for help you’re not getting.”

There are also market-based products designed to act as retirement vehicles. For example, BlackRock recently released a new set of term debt funds aimed at helping savers achieve retirement goals. These funds automatically adjust the allocation toward a more conservative stock-bond split over time.

Whatever path retirees choose, it pays to be prepared and persistent over the long term. As with many things, life often gives people a second chance to start over. Retirement preparation is an exception – you really need to do it right the first time.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Source: wealthofgeeks.com