Rethinking Bitcoin’s ‘dominance’ at 51% – a misleading metric?

The market dominance of Bitcoin (BTC) has traditionally been viewed as a leading indicator of its market strength. Currently, the metric is at multi-year highs above 51%.

Bitcoin dominance. Source: Coinmarketcap.com

However, a closer analysis reveals that the concept of “Bitcoin dominance” may not be as informative as it seems, especially when the broader dynamics of the cryptocurrency market are considered.

Dominance: A Misleading BTC Indicator?

The term “Bitcoin dominance” refers to BTC’s share in the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies. While on the surface, this appears to reflect Bitcoin’s market strength, this metric largely represents trading activity between Bitcoin and Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency and the largest altcoin by market cap. Is.

This dynamic could distort Bitcoin’s perceived dominance, especially when major swings occur within the ETH/BTC trading pair.

Related: Ethereum vs Bitcoin losing streak hits 15 months – could ETH price reverse?

That said, ETH’s “dominance” or crypto market share has remained relatively stable around 17% for the past few years – while the seemingly inverse relationship between BTC.D and ETH/BTC is evident in the chart below. is clearly visible.

Bitcoin dominance (blue) vs. ETH/BTC (orange). Source: Trading View

The role of stablecoins and “sidelined” capital

Adding complexity to the explanation of Bitcoin’s dominance is the role of stable coins like Tether (USDT), which is the second largest “altcoin” today with about 6.3% market dominance.

USDT’s market cap growth is often not a direct result of cryptocurrency market activity, but rather what could be called “marginalized” capital – funds that are essentially denominated in dollars and often waiting to enter the market sooner or later. We do.

Therefore, the rising market cap of stablecoins like USDT does not necessarily reflect investment in cryptocurrencies, but rather investors’ readiness to engage or hedge their crypto exposure.

Meanwhile, the share of everything else that is not Bitcoin, ETH or USDT is only around 25% and falling from a multi-year high of 35% in 2022.

Bitcoin “Strength” or Ethereum Market Dynamics?

Throughout 2023, the Bitcoin dominance story has had its ups and downs. Although it appeared to be regaining dominance at the beginning of the year, this was more reflective of ETH/BTC trading dynamics rather than overall market movement.

Similarly, moments when Bitcoin’s dominance appeared to wane, as seen with the Shepela upgrade impacting ETH prices, were more indicative of Ethereum’s market movements rather than a decrease in Bitcoin’s overall market “strength.”

Ultimately, the dominance chart may not be the definitive metric for understanding Bitcoin’s position in the market. Heavily influenced by the ETH/BTC trading pair and the synthetic dollar, offering a narrow view of the market.

It is important to consider a more nuanced approach to market metrics that incorporates the multifaceted nature of cryptocurrency investments and movements.

This article does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. Every investing and trading move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making decisions.

Source: cointelegraph.com