Retailers prepare for Black Friday as shoppers stop spending

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are unofficially kicking off the holiday shopping season on Friday with a host of discounts and other inducements. But executives are worried about a slowdown in spending that could hurt sales the day after Thanksgiving and through the holidays.

Shoppers, driven by a solid job market and steady wage growth, displayed resilience that confounded economists and ran counter to the sour sentiments expressed in opinion polls. Such spending, out of caution, came despite higher prices in the grocery aisle and higher borrowing costs.

But consumers are now coming under greater pressure due to declining savings, rising credit card debt and still-stagnant inflation. In fact, shoppers cut back their purchases in October, wiping out six consecutive months of gains. Lower inflation has provided some relief to shoppers, but many goods and services, such as meat and fare, are still higher than they were three years ago.

The latest quarterly results from a range of retailers from Walmart to Best Buy reported weak consumer sentiment. Walmart said it saw fewer shoppers in October and offered a softer annual sales outlook. Best Buy, the nation’s largest retailer, said shoppers are trading up on cheaper TVs. And Target said shoppers are waiting longer to purchase merchandise. For example, instead of purchasing a sweatshirt or denim in August or September, they continued purchasing until the weather cooled.

“It’s clear that consumers have been remarkably resilient,” Target CEO Brian Cornell told analysts last week. “Yet in our research, things like uncertainty, caution and budget management remain top of mind.”

Even luxury retailers are realizing that their shoppers are feeling pinched.

“We’re taking a measured approach. There’s been some leniency,” said Mark Mettrick, CEO of Saks, Saks Fifth Avenue’s standalone online business. “I don’t think (the holiday season) is going to be a terrible business nor is it going to be any kind of explosive holiday season.”

The National Retail Federation, the country’s largest retail trade group, expects shoppers to spend more this year than last, but at a slower pace given all the economic uncertainty.

The group forecast U.S. holiday sales would rise 3% to 4% from November to December, compared with a 5.4% increase a year earlier. This pace is in line with an average annual leave increase of 3.6% from 2010 to pre-pandemic 2019. Americans increased spending during the pandemic, had more money in their pockets from federal relief checks and nowhere to go during lockdowns. For the 2021 holiday season, sales increased 12.7% over the two-month period.

Many retailers had already ordered fewer items for this holiday season and extended holiday sales in October compared to last year to help shoppers increase their spending. The push to buy early appears to be a trend that became more pronounced during the pandemic when disruptions to supply networks in 2021 led people to shop early out of fear of not getting what they wanted.

But retailers said many shoppers will be more focused on deals and will likely wait until the last minute. Best Buy said it is emphasizing more items at lower price points, while Kohl’s has simplified its deals by promoting items under a certain price point, such as $25, at its stores.

Barbara Lindquist, 85, of Hawthorne Woods, Illinois, said she and her husband plan to spend about $1,000 for holiday gifts for their three adult children, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. This is almost the same as last year.

But Lindquist, who continues to work as a pre-school teacher at a local church, said she would focus more on deals given the still-high prices of meat and other foods. And she plans to buy more gift cards, which she believes will help her stick to her budget.

“I look for value,” said Lindquist, who recently bought discounted sheets and towels at Kohl’s for friends visiting from Panama during the holidays.

According to Adobe Analytics, which tracks online spending, online discounts should be better than a year ago, especially for toys, electronics and clothing. It is estimated that toys will be discounted an average of 35%, down from 22% a year ago, while electronics should be marked down by 30% compared to 27% last year. Adobe said that in clothing, shoppers will get an average discount of 25%, compared to 19% last year.

Analysts believe the five-day Black Friday weekend – which also includes the Monday after the holiday known as Cyber ​​Monday – is a key barometer of shoppers’ willingness to spend. And according to Sensormatic Solutions, a firm that tracks store traffic, Black Friday is once again expected to be the busiest shopping day of the year. On average, the top 10 busiest shopping days in the U.S. are once again expected to account for about 40% of all holiday retail traffic, Sensormatic said.

Stores are pushing Black Friday-type deals throughout the month, helping to boost business.

Adobe Analytics reported that from Nov. 1 through Monday, consumers spent $63.2 billion online, up 5% from last year and well above its forecast of 4.8% for the two-month holiday period.

However, Marshall Cohen, chief retail advisor at market research firm Circana, said he thinks shoppers will be limited to just one inventory and not make impulse purchases. They also believe that they will spend their time shopping throughout the season.

“There is no sense of readiness,” Cohen said. “Consumers are saying, ‘I’ll shop when it’s convenient for me.’”

