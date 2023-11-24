Retailers offer deep Black Friday discounts to lure shoppers

NEW YORK/LONDON/DURHAM, N.C., Nov 24 (Reuters) – Against a backdrop of financial pressure on households, retailers around the world were counting on discounts to attract millions of shoppers on Black Friday, the major holiday shopping season. It is the season of. In the US, Europe and elsewhere.

With many consumers impacted by persistent inflation and high interest rates, U.S. holiday spending is expected to grow at the slowest pace in five years. Most major retailers reduced their seasonal appointments.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates that a record 130.7 million people are expected to shop in stores and online in the US on Black Friday this year. The event is known for the huge crowds flocking to big stores early in the morning to buy discounted TVs and home appliances.

But at 6 a.m. Friday, the parking lot at the Walmart in New Milford, Connecticut, was only half full.

“It’s very quiet this year, very quiet,” said shopper Theresa Forsberg, who visits the same five stores with her family at dawn every Black Friday. She was at a nearby Kohl’s (KSS.N) store at 5 a.m.

According to a survey of 8,424 adults conducted by the US NRF in early November, American shoppers are planning to spend an average of $875 on holiday shopping – up $42 from last year – with clothing making up the majority of the shopping list. , gift cards and toys are tops. Retail trade group.

“This is going to be the worst Christmas ever,” said Jill Lizzo, a Harlem housewife who said she had to increase her holiday budget by $500 this year.

“Black Friday has become an expensive affair, by the time you buy two products it’s already $100.”

Lizzo, shopping at a Target on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, said she is in the market for a Barbie dollhouse and a Lego toy set for her daughter, but is debating whether to buy both or No. Holding onto jumpsuits and winter clothes, she said she found kids’ clothes, toothpaste and Christmas decorations cheaper this year, providing some relief to her budget.

“I didn’t buy a lot last year, I’m glad I saved that money,” Lizzo said.

Area chart with data from Insider Intelligence shows retail e-commerce sales in the US from Thanksgiving to Cyber ​​Monday from 2017 to 2023, with a forecast for 2023.

The Black Friday tradition began in America but has gone global with the rise of online.

In France, Italy and Spain, the majority of shoppers planned to buy clothing on Black Friday, with electronics coming in second place, according to the PwC survey. PwC found that shoppers in France planned to spend an average of 295 euros ($322), with 65% of purchases expected to take place online.

In the UK, transaction volumes rose only 1.4% in the week to Wednesday compared with a year earlier, according to Barclays, the bank that handles nearly half the country’s credit and debit card transactions.

“Lately, Black Friday hasn’t been the greatest,” said Naomi Ojomo while browsing clothes at the Zara (ITX.MC) store in Canary Wharf, east London, adding that the discounts are less attractive because of the many other sales. Year.

The rise of online shopping has diminished the importance of Black Friday as a one-day event. Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennett told investors this month that retailers ranging from Macy’s to Amazon now start deals as early as October, and often offer additional discounts closer to Christmas.

Adobe Analytics data shows shoppers spent a record $5.6 billion online on Thanksgiving Day, in line with estimates, a 5.5% increase in online spending compared to last year.

Adobe said online discounts for toys reached nearly 28% on Thanksgiving Day, while electronics were off a whopping 27%. The best-sellers were Barbie dolls, Marvel action figures, PlayStation 5 and the video game “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.”

Adobe hopes to have the best deals on televisions this Black Friday with a 22% discount. There will also be deep discounts on clothing, appliances, sporting goods and furniture but prices will drop even lower by Cyber ​​Monday.

Waffle chart with survey data from the National Retail Federation shows the increasing numbers of returns in US retail sales from 2018 to 2022.

Some retailers held their biggest markdowns for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and big-box players including Walmart (WMT.N), Lowe’s (LOW.N) and Home Depot (HD.N) maintained their advertised discounts. Or increased.

The biggest concern for retailers is whether those deals will attract inflation-weary consumers. Some of the best-selling products last Black Friday were hit hardest by the decline in discretionary spending, said Mary Shore, a senior equity analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

Best Buy (BBY.N) is offering $100 to $1,600 off electronics including laptops, flat-screen TVs and KitchenAid mixers after telling investors this week that shoppers were holding off on big-ticket purchases.

The decline in luxury spending prompted department stores including Bergdorf Goodman and Nordstrom (JWN.N) to offer deep discounts on items such as Balenciaga shoes and Oscar de la Renta earrings.

British retailer Argos said the PlayStation 5 gaming console, Beats Wireless headphones and Apple AirPods were among its best-selling products on Black Friday.

Megan and Mike Humphrey were browsing the toy aisle at a Raleigh, North Carolina, Target (TGT.N) for Lego sets, Pokemon cards and dolls. Humphries buys toys for his 11-year-old and 8-year-old children every year. Black Friday is the only day couples have time for holiday shopping.

“We try to spend the same dollar amount on each kid,” Mike Humphrey said.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

Reporting by Katherine Masters, Ariana McLemore and Helen Reed, Vanessa O’Connell in New Milford, Connecticut, Mimosa Spencer in Paris, Corina Ponce in Madrid, James Dewey in London, Siddharth Cavell in New York, Additional reporting by Ariana McLemore in Durham, North Carolina . Carolina, and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gaffen, Josie Cao, Miral Fahmy, Nick Zieminski and Francis Carey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

The London-based reporter is covering European retail from a global perspective. Focusing on companies including Adidas, H&M, Ikea and Inditex and analyzing corporate strategy, consumer trends and regulatory changes, Helen also covers major supermarket groups such as Ahold Delhaize, Carrefour and Casino. He has a special interest in sustainability and how investors pressure companies to change. Previously she lived in Johannesburg where she covered the mining industry. Contact: +447584155200

Ariana McLemore is a New York-based reporter covering e-commerce, online marketplaces, alternative revenue streams for retailers, and in-store innovation. She previously reported on the business of telecommunications and law.

Source: www.reuters.com