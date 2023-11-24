Retailers offer big discounts on Black Friday to lure hesitant shoppers looking for the best deals

NEW YORK (AP) — Shoppers flocking to malls on Black Friday were on the lookout for big deals as retailers extended discounts and offered other perks to lure hesitant customers who were This year we are sticking to a strict budget.

Consumers are coming under pressure as their savings are declining and their credit card debt is increasing. Although they have provided some relief as inflation has eased, many goods and services, such as meat and fare, are still much higher than they were three years ago.

Yvonne Carey, 72, was among the first shoppers at the Macy’s Herald Square store in Manhattan, where she bought herself Michael Kors slippers and Ugg boots at a discounted price. But Carey said she plans to stick to the same $1,000 budget as last year as she shops for gifts for her six grandchildren and her husband.

“The prices on food, clothes, everything are insane,” Carey said.

Many retailers ordered fewer goods this holiday season and extended holiday sales earlier in October than last year to help shoppers increase their spending. The early shopping trend gained momentum during the pandemic when disruptions in supply networks forced people to make early purchases in 2021. But this year, retailers said more shoppers are focusing on deals and waiting until the last minute.

At the Macy’s Herald Square store, shoppers began arriving shortly after the doors opened at 6 a.m., finding shoes and handbags at discounts of between 40% and 50% off. 60% discount given on diamond jewellery.

Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennett told The Associated Press that crowds at Herald Square and other locations were larger than last year, though he declined to give figures.

Facing competition from travel and restaurants, Macy’s has stepped up experiential shopping this season. At Herald Square, the Disney Princess Shop featured augmented reality, allowing delighted youngsters to virtually step into one of the princess dresses.

“The customer is under pressure. You look at it with what’s going on in luxury. This is a recent development,” Janet said, adding that buyers of all income levels are “more savvy about how they’re spending their budget.”

Best Buy said it is emphasizing more items at lower price points, while Kohl’s has simplified its deals by promoting items under a certain price point, such as $25, at its stores.

Target said shoppers are waiting longer to purchase merchandise. While consumers have been resilient, Target CEO Brian Cornell told analysts last week that “uncertainty, caution and budget management remain top of mind.”

Gone are the Black Fridays of years past when customers stood in line for hours at midnight, or fights broke out over highly sought-after items. Still, shopping on Black Friday remains a cherished tradition for many people. The Macy’s on Herald Square was packed by mid-morning.

“I love doing this. I stay up all night waiting for this day,” said Lisa Brooks, a 45-year-old nurse from the Bronx who was at Macy’s looking for perfume, socks and other items for herself and her mother.

Samuel Alves, 44, and his wife head out for Black Friday shopping for the first time in years. At Walmart in Germantown, Maryland, the couple purchased two computer monitors and a pressure cooker, but Alves said he was disappointed by the discount.

“In the past, they had good deals in stores,” Alves said. “Now, we don’t see him anymore.”

In Europe, UNI Global union said it organized “Make Amazon Pay” strikes and protests in 30 countries on the busiest shopping day of the year, marking the fourth year of its Black Friday campaign against the online retail giant. The GMB union said more than 1,000 workers picketed outside an Amazon warehouse in the city of Coventry, northwest of London, in a long-running dispute over pay. Amazon said the strike would have no impact on customers.

According to Adobe Analytics, which tracks online spending, consumers spent $5.6 billion on Thanksgiving Day, when most major stores like Macy’s and Kohl’s were closed and shoppers focused on online shopping. This was 5.5% more than a year earlier. Consumers spent $76.7 billion online in the first 23 days of November, up 6.8% from the same period a year earlier. Adobe said it expected to generate $9.6 billion in revenue from online sales on Black Friday, a 5.7% increase from last year.

The National Retail Federation, the country’s largest retail trade group, expects shoppers to spend more this year than last, but at a slower pace given all the economic uncertainty.

The group forecast U.S. holiday sales would rise 3% to 4% from November to December, compared with a 5.4% increase a year earlier. This pace is in line with an average annual leave increase of 3.6% from 2010 to pre-pandemic 2019. Americans increased spending during the pandemic, with money in their pockets from federal relief checks and nowhere to go during lockdowns.

According to Adobe, online discounts should be better than a year ago, especially for toys, electronics and clothing. It is estimated that toys will be discounted an average of 35%, down from 22% a year ago, while electronics should be marked down by 30% compared to 27% last year. In clothing, shoppers will get an average discount of 25% compared to 19% last year.

Analysts believe the five-day Black Friday weekend – which also includes the Monday after the holiday known as Cyber ​​Monday – is a key barometer of shoppers’ willingness to spend. Black Friday is once again expected to be the busiest shopping day of the year, according to Sensormatic Solutions, a company that tracks store traffic.

“The stores are buzzing, but there’s no frenzy,” said Marshall Cohen, chief retail consultant at market research firm Circana, who visited 11 different malls in South Florida on Friday. He said buyers are holding on to their lists and don’t seem to be excited about discounts there.

Associated Press writers Alexandra Olson in New York, Halleluya Hadero in Germantown, Maryland, and Courtney Bonnell in London contributed to this story.

Anne D’Innocenzio, The Associated Press

