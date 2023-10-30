Retailers called on to cut petrol prices as wholesale costs fall

Increased petrol prices are displayed at a filling station in central London, Britain, on June 8, 2022. Reuters/Hannah McKay

for Monday: Auto group RAC is urging retailers to cut prices at the pump by 5p a liter – up to 150p – to reflect the fall in wholesale costs.

As the government’s 5p charge cut, introduced shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, is providing no benefit to drivers struggling to cope with the cost of living crisis, it is instead only helping those retailers. Those who have chosen to increase their margins are getting it. The group said.

RAC Fuels spokesman Simon Williams said: “Our analysis sadly shows that despite the Competition and Markets Authority investigation confirming that drivers are being defrauded at the pumps – this is what we have been saying for years – And the government is acting on the findings, nothing has changed.” ,

“Drivers are suffering massive losses even when wholesale prices are low. But in Northern Ireland where supermarkets do not dominate fuel retail, drivers can find a liter of unleaded costing 150p and diesel 157p – 5p less than the UK average. But we are getting a fair deal.”

RAC data shows the Big Four supermarkets’ margins on petrol have averaged around 14p this month, compared with an average of 7p so far this year. This is up from just 3.4p for the whole of 2019.

“Drivers, and indeed, the Treasury, should be angry that the 5p-per-litre duty cut implemented from the end of March 2022 is not being passed through in the forecourt,” Williams said.

An ASDA spokesperson said the supermarket remains the cheapest place to refuel for drivers across the UK and is 3.8ppl cheaper on unleaded and 4ppl cheaper on diesel than the UK average.

He added, “Asda is proud to be the fuel price leader – and the CMA report into the fuel market found that an Asda petrol station in the local area keeps prices low for all motorists.” “In support of calls for greater transparency in fuel pricing, Asda was the first retailer to publish prices at all our fuel stations, so motorists can be confident they are getting the best prices when refueling at Asda.”

Yahoo Finance contacted other retailers for comment but did not receive a response before press time.

Fuel prices have been in focus in recent weeks as the conflict in Israel threatens to spread to the Middle East, a major oil-producing region.

Brent crude prices fell last week – also pressured by the “prolonged high” stance taken on interest rates by the US Federal Reserve.

See: Petrol prices ‘likely’ to increase further due to increase in oil prices

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com