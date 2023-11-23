Retailers are concerned about the mood of shoppers this holiday season

Christina Beck is celebrating this holiday season with caution.

Ms. Beck, a 58-year-old administrative director at a school, makes a list of the gifts she plans to buy for her family and friends and sticks to it. But his spending will remain in check this year due to the high cost of food at grocery stores and restaurants and the mortgage for the house he bought last year with his best friend in Minneapolis.

That best friend, Kristin Aitchison, can’t wait for the holidays. Ms. Aitchison, 55, who works at a seniors’ home, advises her family every year that she plans to make the holidays shorter while spending less. And every year, she spends more than the previous year.

“I’m a big gift giver,” said Ms. Aitchison, who started her shopping in early November. “I take great pleasure in giving gifts. “I’m always in a rush the last week before Christmas because I have to find some more gifts.”

There are many reasons why people are being more careful with holiday spending this year. Although inflation is less steep than a year ago, millions of shoppers still feel sticker shock when buying groceries. Payments on federal student loans, which were paused during the pandemic, have resumed. And higher interest rates mean bigger credit card bills and, for home buyers, mortgage payments.

Yet consumer spending has remained surprisingly strong throughout 2023. For retailers, the question is whether people will continue their spending during the holiday season or decide it’s time to step back.

The predictions are vague. The National Retail Federation said it expects holiday sales to increase 3 to 4 percent from last year, without adjusting for inflation, on par with the 2019 season before the pandemic. But in a survey by the Conference Board, a nonprofit research group, consumers said they planned to spend an average of $985 on holiday-related items this year, down slightly from the $1,006 estimated last year.

Closely watched early indicators, leading up to Amazon’s Prime Day in October, showed that consumers were spending more, but only a little. They spent an average of $144.53 on Prime Day, 2 percent more than last year’s average, according to Factius, which analyzes credit and debit card transaction data.

Last week, the Commerce Department reported that nationwide retail sales fell 0.1 percent in October from September, the first decline since March. Walmart executives also warned that consumer spending has weakened over the past two weeks in October, noting that people are waiting for sales.

“As we look at the fourth quarter it makes us more cautious about consumers,” Walmart Chief Financial Officer John David Rennie said in an interview. “I think there is likely to be more variability in the numbers.”

Still, the decline in retail sales was smaller than what many economists had expected after a huge surge in spending over the summer, and some analysts saw it as a sign of continued consumer resilience.

Tim Quinlan, a senior economist at Wells Fargo, said holiday sales are likely to be good by pre-pandemic standards, though not as strong as the gangbuster seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Higher-income shoppers still have considerable excess savings during and after the pandemic, but lower-income ones have fully utilized their resources, Mr. Quinlan said. High interest rates may also deter shoppers from making holiday purchases on credit cards. The combination of low savings and high rates “makes it hard to put a big pile of gifts under the tree this year,” he said.

For most of the year, consumer spending has been boosted by continued strength in the job market and wage growth. Average hourly earnings in October were 4.1 percent higher than a year earlier. That was faster than inflation. Prices rose 3.2 percent as measured by the consumer price index.

Nevertheless, signs of slowing down are beginning to appear. Wage growth is slowing and the unemployment rate has risen in recent months. Like Mr. Quinlan, many economists think consumers are getting closer to depleting their savings, although some studies suggest that many are gradually reducing their financial support.

For many people, the resumption of student-loan payments is putting a damper on holiday spending plans. In a holiday survey by consulting firm Deloitte, 17 percent of respondents said they would have to resume student loan payments, and nearly half of them said they planned to reduce their holiday spending as a result.

In past years, Tara Cavanaugh, a 37-year-old marketing manager, spent up to $1,500 on gifts for her family, friends and various office parties, she said. This year, after relocating to Boulder, Colo., with her partner and resuming her $400-a-month student-loan payments — her partner also has student-loan debt — she said she wanted to trim down her gift list. Was doing this and expected to spend closer to $200.

Ms Cavanaugh said of herself and her partner, “We both earn good incomes and live simply, sharing an old car and our furniture is still from Ikea, but it feels like we’re still struggling.” Have been.” “I know a lot of us are struggling, so I wouldn’t be afraid to give gifts to people who are older than me, are fine and don’t need anything.”

As always, many people are looking for deals, whether on Black Friday or through other pre-Christmas sales. According to a survey by research firm Forrester, about 52 percent of consumers plan to look for deals and special offers online and 39 percent plan to look for sales in stores.

When the Amazon toy catalog arrived in the mailbox of Claire Kielich in Austin, Texas, her two daughters, ages 5 and 10, who also have birthdays in December, started circling what they wanted.

“I’ll keep an eye out to see if any of those things go on sale for Black Friday,” said Ms. Kilich, 40, who works in product development and sourcing in the furniture industry. She said she expects to spend about $1,000 this holiday season and already has a stash of goodies stashed away in one of her closets.

Ms. Beck, in Minneapolis, began buying gifts for the holidays in July, making lists of what friends and family wanted or liked, picking up unique items from local craft stores or small local businesses and placing them in her “present drawer.” Stored. This approach helps them be more thoughtful about their gifts and keeps them from spending over their budget, she said.

Her best friend, Ms. Aitchison, takes the opposite view. While careful with her finances during the year, she has no plans during the holidays and basically, no budget. Her oldest child has stopped her from buying another pair of corduroy pants. Last year, she bought four nine-foot-tall blow-up dinosaur costumes for her adult children.

“Of course, no one Requirements A blow-up dinosaur costume,” Ms. Aitchison admitted.

This holiday season, she plans to shop until she leaves.

“I don’t think about what I’m going to spend,” she said. “In January and February, because I spent all my money, I would eat beans and rice while paying bills.”

Despite their different holiday shopping styles, Ms. Aitchison said she and Ms. Beck always enjoyed shopping together.

“He doesn’t get to do as many things as I do,” Ms. Aitchison said. “She always says: ‘Kristin, hang in there.’ put that down. You don’t need it.”

Source: www.nytimes.com