Retail traders are withdrawing cash due to market rally on the bet of rate hike

[1/2]Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, United States, on October 26, 2023. Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid acquires licensing rights

Nov 15 (Reuters) – U.S. retail traders began taking profits from a stock rally as they sought to offset losses in their portfolios in 2022 due to rising borrowing costs as inflation eased.

As interest rate bets reached a fever pitch and the benchmark S&P 500 jumped 1.5% on Tuesday, Vanda Research said it sold individual stocks on a daily basis for the first time in three years.

The day’s data showed buying by such investors dropped to $201 million, their smallest amount since November last year, while JPMorgan said retailers as a share of total market volume. Trade fell to 14.8%.

Wanda analyst Lucas Mantel said the rally allowed him to book profits in some of his favorite tech names and outperforming big bank stocks.

Retail traders, who flocked to online platforms to chase highly shorted stocks in the days of easy money, are seeing a reversal in their fortunes as rising rates reduce their stakes in high-risk, high-return assets. Have been.

Despite recouping most of its losses since the beginning of the year, the average retail portfolio is still at a loss of 14%, according to Wanda Research. In January, such portfolios were down about 40% on average.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, retail investors have sold more than $55.31 billion worth of stocks over the past year, and last month alone, they shorted stocks by about $15.64 billion, the largest monthly draw from the group since 2021. There is outflow.

“Seasonality suggests that retail investors are unlikely to support any year-end rally, except in big tech,” Wanda’s Mantel said.

Despite their overall slow buying, there was a pick up in activity where retail traders made sharp rallies in some small cap names – a typical trading strategy.

The Solactive Roundhill Meme Stock Index (.MEME), which tracks certain stocks with high short interest, is up about 14% since the beginning of November, but remains down about 65.2% since its launch nearly two years ago. Is.

“If we don’t get any follow-through it will be hard to say we’ve got retail traders back in the game,” said Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor and market strategist at Murphy & Sylvester Wealth Management.

Source: Wanda Research

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com