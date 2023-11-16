Retail sales fell 0.1% as buyers looked for better deals

Although consumers are optimistic about the holiday shopping season, inflation is still a concern… [+] And buyers are looking for deals (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images).

getty images

US retail and food services sales in October 2023 were down 0.1% compared to September (seasonally adjusted). In November and December, consumers reduced their spending slightly in anticipation of better promotions. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index for all urban consumers remained unchanged in October on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.4 percent in September, indicating a deceleration in inflation for the month.

While consumers are optimistic about the holiday shopping season, inflation is still a concern despite recent news of steady price increases in October. According to survey data from ICSC’s 2023 Thanksgiving Weekend Intentions Survey, price and value are the key factors, with 64% of consumers surveyed saying it will influence where to shop over Thanksgiving weekend. Nearly 50% of respondents plan to rely more on social media and apps this year to find discounts, and 7 in 10 consumers plan to use promotions to stock up on everyday items.

Retail list under last year

Retail inventory from January to April 2023 was 5.3% higher than the previous year. Still, these levels have declined over the course of the year as retailers have worked to reduce their assortment and total inventory holdings. In September, inventory levels were slightly lower than last year, while sales were up 3.5% on the month. Retailers are getting ready for the busiest time of the year, and low inventory positions could help retailers’ bottom line profits. Still, it could be a loss if key items sell out for the holidays. While promotions will be offered throughout the season, less inventory on hand means retailers can’t offer deep discounts like last year, when inventory for October, November and December was 15% above 2021 levels.

Decline in physical retail footfall

The number of shoppers at physical retail stores was down 3.7% compared to October last year. However, retailers experienced 1.6% higher spend per transaction, with average unit retail increasing 4.1%. “For two consecutive months, we saw a decline in retail foot traffic (a -3.7% year-on-year decline in October, matching September figures), but this is to be expected as the economy is in a different state than in 2022.” Morgan Stanley recently released a report Joe Shasteen, global manager of advanced analytics at RetailNext, said, “69% of consumers said they wait to see a discount before starting holiday shopping, which appears to be true. ” “As retailers prepare for their busiest, make-or-break season, we will be targeting more budget-conscious consumers to drive traffic and sales. “Soon, we will know whether it will be beneficial.”

The only categories to improve their performance in September were apparel and jewellery. Jewelery trends also remained positive in October, being the only segment with positive year-on-year (YoY) results. In contrast, Health & Beauty, which was positive in August, returned to a negative trend year-over-year, declining 1.3% in October, while Footwear saw a 7% decline as we head into the back-to-school season. moved off. Traffic in the western region decreased by 5.2%, while the number of shoppers in the rest of the country decreased by 2.8% to 3.6%.

Retail sales increased by 2.7% compared to last year

Total retail sales were up 2.7% in October compared to the previous year (not seasonally adjusted). Nonstore sales (including e-commerce) grew 10.4%, driven primarily by Amazon Prime Days, which outperformed last year’s event. Other retailers such as Walmart, Target, Wayfair, Best Buy and specialty retailers compete with Prime Days by offering Black Friday sales early and other online promotions.

Total retail sales in October were up 2.7% compared to the previous year. Non-store sales (including… [+] e-commerce) was up 10.4%, primarily driven by Amazon Prime Days which outperformed last year’s event.

Data from the US Census Bureau

Sales at restaurants and bars rose 7.8% during the month, and sales at discount stores rose 2.0%. Department stores continued to struggle, with sales falling 6.2%, the most significant decline of the year. Home and furniture sales declined 11.6%, likely due to a 2% decline in home sales in September, the fourth consecutive month of decline. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), all four major US housing market sectors recorded declines.

Inflation is decreasing in 2024

The consumer price index showed an increase of 3.2% for all goods over the past 12 months, down from a rise of 3.7% for the 12 months ending in September, a sign that inflation is easing. “As expected, year-over-year headline inflation fell from 3.7% in September to 3.2% in October due to a 2.5% decline in energy prices,” said Shawn Snyder, global investment strategist at JPMorgan Wealth Management. The impact on consumer spending is uncertain as inflation continues to trend downwards. “The key question going forward is whether this decline in inflation will be accompanied by a slowdown in economic growth,” Snyder said. “Early indicators suggest growth will slow between the end of the year and early 2024.”

Source: www.bing.com