Retail investors account for 60% of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) ownership, while institutions hold 26%.

key insights

The ownership of Seven Hills Realty Trust by significant retail investors suggests that major decisions are influenced by the larger public shareholders.

38% of the business is owned by the top 25 shareholders

Insiders have been buying recently

A look at the shareholders of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) can tell us which group is most powerful. Retail investors hold the majority of shares in the company with 60 percent stake. That is, the group stands to gain the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a recession).

On the other hand, institutions own 26% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it is not unusual for insiders to have stakes in smaller companies as well.

Let’s take a deeper look at each type of owner of Seven Hills Realty Trust, starting with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for Seven Hills Realty Trust

division of ownership

What does institutional ownership tell us about Seven Hills Realty Trust?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it is included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust. This may indicate that the company has some degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the perceived validation you get with institutional investors. They too are wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there is always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell the stock quickly. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Seven Hills Realty Trust’s historical earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth

The hedge fund doesn’t own many shares in Seven Hills Realty Trust. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Tremont Realty Management, LLC with 12% of shares outstanding. Morgan Stanley, Investment Banking and Brokerage Investments is the second largest shareholder, owning 5.2% of the common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 4.6% of the company’s stock.

Our study shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half the company’s shares, meaning the company’s shares are widely dispersed and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Although there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. Therefore it may attract more attention going forward.

Insider Ownership of Seven Hills Realty Trust

The definition of an insider may vary slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are the founder or CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive as it may indicate that the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders might be interested to know that insiders own shares in Seven Hills Realty Trust. It has a market capitalization of just US$165m, and insiders have US$4.1m worth of shares in their own name. This shows at least some alignment, but we generally like to see larger insider stakes. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

common public ownership

The general public – including retail investors – owns 60% of Seven Hills Realty Trust. This size of ownership gives general public investors some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies, and proposed business acquisitions.

private company ownership

It appears that private companies own 12% of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a stake in a private company, rather than in their capacity as an individual. Although it is difficult to draw any broad conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to see who actually owns a company. But to really gain insight, we need to consider other information as well. Take risks by example – Seven Hills Realty Trust 4 warning signs (and 2 that are worrying) we think you should know about.

but after all this is the futureThe past, not the future, will determine how well this business owner will perform. So we think it’s worth taking a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source