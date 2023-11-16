Retail innovation has stalled. Here’s how to get started right away.

RightPoint’s Wendy Carlin argues that retail innovation has slowed after a flurry of activity. For The Drum’s retail deep dive, she tells us how to get it back on track.

After years of rapid growth in commerce, from the explosion of social commerce to the widespread integration of online and in-store pickup and returns, it may be controversial to say, but retail innovation is a bit stuck.

But consider that only 6% of brands (across all industries, including retail) delivered a “significant increase” in customer experience in 2023, while overall CX quality declined for the second year in a row.

These are disappointing statistics, but they are not surprising. Most innovations in commerce since 2020 have focused on making it more convenient for consumers to reduce the time they spend in stores, and some pandemic-era innovations like social commerce are still seen as nice-to-haves rather than core elements. Seen as things. Additionally, many of the innovations we saw in retail before the pandemic — like concept stores and smart mirrors — fell by the wayside due to declining store traffic.

Since then, the role of the customer has changed. The customer is now in charge. They want retailers to recognize them and provide seamless experiences across the channels they shop, including in stores. Due to consumers’ high expectations for recognition, consistency and ease, brand loyalty is becoming a thing of the past; 54% of US adults will leave a brand after a bad experience.

The message to retailers is clear: innovate to delight your customers, otherwise risk losing them.

What’s hindering retail innovation?

It’s tempting to blame low budgets for stifling innovation, but the real hurdle is that many retail organizations are struggling to enable the kind of innovation that drives return on investment (ROI). Demonstrable ROI is what gets innovation project budgets approved, so to overcome this barrier, organizations need to change their internal infrastructure to prioritize and act on new initiatives. But how?

Get serious about getting rid of silos. Despite pressure to eliminate data and operational silos, silos are still all too common in retail organizations, impairing their ability to align on priorities and creating confusion over who owns the customer experience. Focus on one or two technology initiatives. Often, retail organizations are working with outdated or inconsistent roadmaps. Even coherent and current roadmaps can fail if they are so ambitious that no one can execute against them. Focus on last-mile delivery approach with omnichannel approach. How customers receive, return, and engage with retailers at the end of the purchase cycle has a significant impact on loyalty. After a bad delivery experience, 85% of consumers will not purchase from a retailer again. Invest here to see quick returns. Keep customer behavior and ROI at the center. Retail companies that innovate successfully have reduced their silos and right-sized their roadmaps. They also advocate ideal customer behavior as a guide to innovation. Equally importantly, they innovate to increase ROI and business outcomes.

Customer behavior and ROI are everything

Before the pandemic, there was a big focus on testing in retail innovation, especially on big, expensive initiatives like smart mirrors. Now, with lower budgets and less predictable customer behavior, the key to successful innovation is to identify core customer behavior and the ROI you want to provide by supporting that behavior.

The good news is that initiatives that can support ideal customer behavior and increase ROI are usually already in place. Often, they have become sluggish due to silos and an inability to prioritize effectively. So, prioritize: Pick one or two initiatives and identify the obstacles you need to overcome to execute.

For example, outdated technology may interfere with the customer or employee experience. An effective modernization initiative can leverage generic AI to create dynamic content and better 1:1 personalization – or it can start by consolidating technologies to streamline experiences.

Similarly, the old model of basing online retail on the physical store experience is outdated. Now, online experiences are raising expectations for in-store experiences that are designed to feel equally intuitive – with easy self-scan checkout or QR codes for product information.

Finally, embrace storytelling in social commerce – which could be worth $13 trillion within a decade. What makes social commerce unique is that microbrands get equal time in users’ feeds alongside major legacy retail brands, and both appear alongside personal posts, close-ups, and personalized posts from friends and family. . To take full advantage of social initiatives it is important to focus on storytelling more than sales.

Despite the decline in retail innovation, many retailers are closer to delivering new experiences than they may realize. Overcoming internal barriers, dusting off existing plans and initiatives, carefully prioritizing, and maintaining a laser focus on both customer behavior and ROI can spark the innovations and experiences customers expect.

Source: www.thedrum.com