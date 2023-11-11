Retail Income Potential: What’s in Store?

It didn’t take long for Walmart WMT to regain its dominance after its disappointing quarterly report in May 2022. That quarterly report had exposed the company’s failure to prepare for a post-Covid consumer world, resulting in inventory overhangs in some product categories.

Days after Walmart’s report, it turned out it wasn’t alone in bracing for a shift in consumer demand, as Target’s TGT quarterly report revealed. However, unlike Walmart, Target shares never regained their traction after the May 2022 beat.

As the chart below shows, the 2-year performance comparison of these two stocks clearly tells the story. Please note that we have added the S&P 500 Index to the mix (green line) in the chart to show the broader performance context for these two stocks.

It’s important to keep this performance context in mind as we await quarterly results from Target and Walmart this week, before the markets open on Wednesday, November 15, and Walmart’s the day after on Thursday morning (November 16).

Walmart’s quarterly EPS estimates coming into this report have been very stable, with a slight increase on the current Zacks Consensus of $1.51 per share over the past two months. Unlike Walmart, Target’s estimates have been under some pressure recently, with the current Zacks Consensus EPS for Target declining to $1.47 from $1.48 a week ago and $1.92 three months ago.

Further reflecting this revision growth, Walmart is currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Target is currently carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The stability in Walmart’s shares makes intuitive sense, as its core business provides a high level of security during periods of economic instability and uncertainty. Walmart’s ‘value orientation’ allows it to gain market share due to the ‘trade off’ of relatively better off consumers during ‘economic stress’.

A key point of difference between these two retail giants is Walmart’s much larger grocery business than Target, which gives its results greater stability given the ‘stapley’ nature of the low-margin business. Despite the relatively low-margin nature of groceries, they bring in foot traffic and are also responsible for the aforementioned ‘trade down’ phenomenon that is helping Walmart gain share.

The market liked Target’s last quarterly report on Aug. 16, but the stock has declined after each of the five quarterly reports before that. Walmart’s shares had fallen after the last report, but they have not performed much in response to the recent report.

In addition to Walmart and Target, the list of some notable names on this week’s reporting docket includes Home Depot, Macy’s, TJX Companies, Gap and China’s Alibaba.

with respect to the Retail Sector 2023 Q3 Earnings Season Scorecard We now have results for 20 of the 32 retailers in the S&P 500 index.

Regular readers know that Zacks has a dedicated stand-alone economic sector for the retail sector, in contrast to the sector’s placement in the Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary sectors in Standard & Poor’s standard industry classification.

The Zacks Retail Sector includes not only Walmart, Target and other traditional retailers, but also online sellers like Amazon AMZN and restaurant players. The 20 Zacks retail companies in the S&P 500 index that reported third-quarter results already belong to the e-commerce and restaurant industries.

These 20 retailers reporting combined third-quarter earnings were +53% up from the same period last year on revenue of +10.3%, with 85% beating EPS estimates and 75% exceeding revenue estimates.

The comparison charts below show the Q3 beats percentage for these retailers in historical context.

As you can see above, online players and restaurant operators handily beat EPS and revenue estimates.

With respect to earnings and revenue growth rates, we want to show the group’s performance with and without Amazon, whose results are among the 20 companies that have already reported. As we know, Amazon’s third quarter earnings were +345.9% higher due to +12.6% higher revenue, which beat top and bottom line expectations.

Digital and brick-and-mortar operators have been converging for some time now. Amazon is now a good-sized brick-and-mortar operator after Whole Foods, and Walmart is a growing online seller. This long-standing trend got a huge boost from the Covid lockdown.

The two comparison charts below show Q3 earnings and revenue growth relative to other recent periods, both with Amazon’s results (chart on the left) and without Amazon’s numbers (chart on the right).

We have begun to see signs of stress at the bottom of the income distribution, and one can easily anticipate a decline in consumer spending as the economy slows further due to tight monetary conditions.

Inflation may have come down from multi-decade highs in a few quarters, but it still remains a headwind, especially for the lower end of the income distribution. Other issues, such as the resumption of student loan payments, are seen as having an impact on spending trends. That said, the labor market remains very strong, with wages still rising.

We’ll hear more about this on Walmart and Target earnings calls, possibly in terms of their outlook for what’s to come.

Q3 Income Scorecard

As of Friday, November 10, we have seen third quarter results from 458 S&P 500 members, or 91.6% of the index’s total membership. The Q3 reporting cycle for 9 of the 16 Zacks sectors has now ended.

We have more than 400 companies reporting results this week, including 12 S&P 500 members. In addition to the retailers mentioned above, notable companies reporting this week include Cisco Systems, Applied Materials, Tyson Foods, and others.

Total third-quarter earnings for the 458 S&P 500 members are up +1.6% from the same period last year and revenue is up +1.8%, with 81.9% beating EPS estimates and 61.6% beating revenue estimates. Have given.

The comparison charts nonetheless put the Q3 results of these 458 index members in line with what we saw from the same group of companies in other recent periods.

The comparison charts below show third-quarter earnings and revenue growth rates for these 458 index members in historical context.

big picture of earnings

The chart below shows current earnings and revenue growth expectations for the S&P 500 Index for 2023 Q3, the next three quarters, and the actual results for the last four quarters.

As you can see in this chart, the third quarter is on track to become the first quarter of positive earnings growth after three consecutive declines.

As the chart below shows, estimates for the current period (2023 Q4) have started moving lower over the past few weeks.

Please note that this negative revision trend is in contrast to the relatively stable and almost favorable revision trend that had been in place over the past six months. We are also seeing cuts in estimates for the upcoming quarters and full year 2024.

The chart below shows the picture of earnings and revenue growth on an annual basis.

For a detailed look at the overall earnings picture, including expectations going forward, please see our weekly earnings trends report >>>> Earnings Estimates Are Under Pressure

