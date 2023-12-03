Retail expert says investors should be more concerned about America's shoplifting problem

Top retailers have complained of “shrinkage” in costs in recent quarters.

It is a phenomenon that ranges from thefts from small shops to large retail crime schemes.

One expert says this is a problem for investors and consumers and could get worse during the holidays.

In recent quarters, retailers say they are suffering big losses as inventory has been stripped from shelves. One expert told Business Insider that the phenomenon of “retail shrinking” has attracted the attention of Wall Street investors, who have scrutinized the issue, but perhaps they are not as concerned about it as they should be.

Shareholders have probably heard of retail shrinkage – a term that encompasses all types of inventory loss, including losses from small-time stores and losses from multimillion retail crime schemes – but probably still the more standard form. More focus has been placed on data reported from.

But shrinkage is a big deal, and is increasing. The National Retail Federation said in its recent report that retailers are expected to lose $112 billion in 2022 and about $41 billion of this loss is due to shoplifting.

Some retailers, including Target, have warned that they expect inventory losses to get worse this year. In May, the company estimated it was likely to lose about half a billion dollars this year due to the shrinkage, which means a loss of about $1.3 billion in 2023.

“I think it’s a problem, and it’s starting to have a tangible impact on performance, particularly in terms of profitability,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData’s retail consulting unit, told Business Insider. “I think investors should be concerned about it.”

However, even for concerned investors, it is hard to get solid data on the event and its costs. Companies tend to be tight-lipped about how much loss they’re experiencing, and they rarely issue concrete guidance on how much they expect the impact to earnings will be, especially when it comes to theft.

“They may say, [theft] Really getting better or improving,” Saunders said. “But you never really know the extent of it because it hasn’t been quantified.”

Some data such as profit margins and costs can indicate how much the shrinkage has affected businesses. When choosing retailers that are less susceptible to theft, investors may look to stores that have a larger presence on the store floor, such as Best Buy and the likes of Costco, that tend to avoid theft.

Thefts are likely to increase during the holiday season. As stores become stocked with more merchandise and larger crowds of customers arrive, it will become easier for thieves to go unnoticed, Saunders said.

That could add to other pressures facing retailers at the end of the year, especially when questions arise about how much gas U.S. consumers have left in the tank amid higher borrowing costs and diminished pandemic savings.

“I don’t think there are any signs [shrink] is coming down,” Saunders warned. “This is part of the cocktail of issues the retail sector is currently facing.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com