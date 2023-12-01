Resurgent S&P 500 closes new 2023 higher after roller-coaster year

By Lewis Krauskopf

(Reuters) – A sharp year-end rally has pushed the S&P 500 to new closing highs for 2023 as investors believe the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates and the U.S. economy remains resilient in the face of tighter monetary policy. Will remain.

The benchmark index closed at 4,594.63, about 6 points higher than its previous closing high set for late July 2023. The index rose 0.6% on Friday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments reassured investors that the rate cycle has peaked.

Signs that inflation is slowing after hitting a four-decade high last year have led investors to believe the Fed will start cutting rates sooner than expected.

At the same time, it appears that the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes so far have done little damage to the US economy, despite fears that tighter monetary policy would hurt growth. The S&P 500 is up more than 19% year-to-date after posting its biggest monthly rise in more than a year in November. The index remained down about 4% from its all-time closing high since January 2022.

Stocks have faced several crises this year, starting with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March, which raised concerns about the health of the broader banking system.

Months after the legislative standoff over raising the US debt ceiling became a major concern for investors, equities began to find support after a deal was struck.

The S&P 500 reached its previous 2023 closing high on July 31, also partly driven by excitement over the development of artificial intelligence technology.

A persistent rise in Treasury yields – which reduced the attractiveness of stocks compared to bonds and other investments – began to erode those gains, resulting in a selloff that ultimately wiped out more than half of the index’s year-to-date advance. Smashed.

However, many investors came away from the Fed’s November 1 meeting more confident that the central bank is close to completing its rate hike. Data from Nov. 14 showed that consumer prices for October were unchanged on a monthly basis, the first reading in more than a year, leading to a big rally in stocks.

Federal funds futures, a widely used security to hedge short-term interest rate risk, had the fed funds rate at 4.54% as of the end of July, compared with 5.12% expected three months ago for that period, according to LSEG data. Was.

There has been little economic damage, with inflation remaining low, which many had expected with the Fed raising rates – raising expectations of a so-called Goldilocks scenario, where the central bank keeps consumer prices under control without badly hurting growth. Is able to stop the increase. , The economy appears to have avoided the recession this year that was widely predicted as early as 2023, although growth in key areas such as employment has slowed. The Citigroup Economic Surprise Index, which measures how economic data performs against expectations, has been positive for almost all of 2023.

Of course, some investors worry that the cumulative effect of the Fed’s 525 basis points of tightening is just beginning to show and will eventually send growth rates far lower than currently expected.

A cadre of larger stocks have been the major engine of most of the S&P 500’s gains in 2023 due to their increased weighting in the index. The so-called “Magnificent Seven” – Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platform and Tesla – have seen stock gains of between about 47% and 220% so far this year. Companies thinking about security as investment stocks have benefited given their size and competitive advantage, while many of them have been fueled by excitement about the profit potential of artificial intelligence. The outperformance of megacaps has increased their combined weighting to more than one-quarter of the entire S&P 500, meaning the stocks’ movements have cushioned the impact on the benchmark index.

Of course, the S&P 500’s rapid rise has made it significantly more valuable than its historical levels, which could be a hindrance to the rally.

The S&P 500 currently trades at about 19 times forward earnings estimates, compared to the historical average of 15.6 times.

