Restoring endangered sharks in Indonesian waters

At one time, zebra sharks were found in abundance in the clear waters around Indonesia’s Raja Ampat Islands (stegostoma tigrinum) was admired for her amazing beauty. However, their numbers declined drastically in the 1990s and early 2000s due to unregulated fishing, primarily for fins and meat. ,[Today] “It’s very rare to see them… the population is no longer considered genetically or sustainably viable,” Laura Simmons, regional curator for Sea Life Australia and New Zealand, told ABC RN’s Saturday Extra.

Young zebra sharks spend time in closed enclosures in the ocean before being released. Indo-Pacific films via ReShark

The International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies zebra sharks as endangered, and in some areas, such as Raja Ampat, they have almost disappeared despite recent government marine conservation efforts in Indonesian islands. But now, an unprecedented initiative is underway to help zebra shark populations, and if successful, it could serve as a model for restoring other marine ecosystems damaged by human activity. Thus, a collaborative effort of 19 countries, led by the ReShark organization, is implementing a “shark rewilding” project in the waters of Raja Ampat.

Rewilding is not a new concept – it has been applied before to animals such as the platypus in Sydney and the giant panda in China. But this is the first time it is being tried with sharks. Since nearby Australia has managed to maintain a relatively healthy zebra shark population due to established government protection, it is one of the countries that has extended a helping hand. At Sea Life Sydney Aquarium, the breeding project involves two male zebra sharks named Leo and Gohan and two females named Zimba and Kaya. “They’re a fascinating, beautiful species,” Simmons said.

Laura Simmons monitors precious zebra shark eggs at SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium. Marine Life Sydney Aquarium

After mating, female sharks lay their brown, leathery eggs and the aquarium carefully monitors their development. “Once we see a little fetus moving in them, timing is of the essence,” says Simmons. Nesha Ichida, marine conservation scientist and project manager of ReShark, emphasizes the importance of rapid egg transport to Indonesia: “We want to achieve [the eggs] Go to Indonesia as soon as possible so they can get acclimated to Indonesian waters.” The eggs are carefully transported to Raja Ampat and hatched in purpose-built hatcheries, over-water huts, to facilitate their acclimatization to Indonesian waters. Is kept.

After about a month, Ichida explains, the eggs hatch and specially trained aquarists (also known as ‘shark nannies’) care for the young sharks, feeding them sea snails in the hatchery’s “puppy tanks.” Teach to do. Ultimately, the sharks are transported to protected enclosures in the nearby ocean, where they are introduced to other marine life. When they reach about 32 inches (80 cm) tall, they are released into the wild.

To this point, four zebra sharks named Mali, Audrey, Charlie and Kaitlyn have been reintroduced into the waters of Raja Ampat as part of the project. And each of them originated from the breeding program of Sea Life Sydney Aquarium. “We were very fortunate that we were the first aquarium in the world to be able to provide eggs for this project,” says Simmons. The STAR Project team is now closely monitoring the four released zebra sharks, with hopes of introducing several more in the future. Their ultimate goal is to establish a healthy, genetically diverse population of zebra sharks in Raja Ampat by importing 500 eggs over the next five to ten years.

The zebra shark was released after months of care by a team in Indonesia. Indo-Pacific films via ReShark

“It took two and a half years to get the Indonesian government and local government on board and involve all stakeholders,” Ichida said, citing the Indonesian government’s significant conservation efforts over the past 15 years. The creation of marine protected areas has made Raja Ampat one of the most effectively implemented marine protected areas in Southeast Asia. The local community also played an important role, participating in the construction of the hatchery and finding alternative job opportunities.

“You can see the results of it,” Simmons commented. “This is one of the few places in the world where marine biodiversity is actually improving.” Simmons believes the project could have far-reaching impacts beyond the Indonesian islands, potentially serving as a model for the recovery of various endangered species. This prospect is particularly exciting as the IUCN reports that 37% of shark species are at risk of extinction.

Simons concluded, “This is an amazing template to potentially be able to achieve incredible recovery of so many endangered species.”